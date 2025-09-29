Victoria Beckham somehow makes her Oasis anorak look like haute couture

Victoria Beckham had an action-packed Sunday evening, hot-footing it to Wembley to watch rock legends Oasis! For the family night out, VB joined husband David, and children Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper, as well as Cruz's girlfriend Jackie. Victoria's hairdresser bestie, Ken Paves, was also there, as well as David's long-time pal, Dave Gardiner. What an epic set of people! The group looked to be having the best time, singing along to the band's most prolific hits. David and Victoria also decided to fully embrace the fashion associated with the Britpop band, too!

David wore a leather jacket and Liam Gallagher's favourite accessory, the mighty bucket hat, and the artist formally known as Posh Spice delighted us all the most, wearing a khaki green anorak! We have to say, we were rather surprised. VB just isn't an anorak kind of girl, is she? The fashion designer is known for her tailored blazers and sleek coats, but this casual style just doesn't sit on her radar. That being said, we think she totally rocked it, and her elite styling tricks made it look super exclusive.

Victoria looked incredible in her khaki jacket as she posed alongside Harper at the Oasis concert

Victoria, 51, teamed her anorak with a pair of dark denim jeans and an underrated white T-shirt. She kept her jewellery to a bare minimum and let her jacket, which had a lightly textured finish, do the talking. A T-shirt is one item that the owner of Victoria Beckham Beauty has always championed. The style icon first released T-shirts as part of her ongoing fashion collection way back in 2018, explaining: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find, but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it."

A simple T-shirt has always been a part of VB's capsule wardrobe

The Spice Girls at Oasis

We think Victoria got swept up with the Oasis reunion tour, as she shared an Instagram Story where she tagged all her fellow Spice Girl bandmates, penning "Tempting"... We can only dream as to what she means by this - could we see the most famous girl band of all time reform? In August, when Oasis played, Victoria's bandmates Melanie Chisholm, 51, and Geri Halliwell, 53, were spotted in the crowd having their own mini Spice Girls reunion.