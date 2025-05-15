Sometimes you just have to push through the pain, which is exactly what Charlize Theron is doing.

The actress, 49, made an appearance at the 2025 Netflix Upfront to discuss the arrival of Apex, a new thriller which is currently in production.

The star opted for a stunning Givenchy semi-sheer white shirt dress with asymmetrical detailing and ankle-length black stiletto boots, although she revealed while onstage that she was masking an injury.

© Getty Images Charlize made an appearance at Netflix's Upfront 2025 in New York City.

"God, I miss early mornings in the wilderness, birds chirping, extremes babbling, and the leaves rustling as a serial killer waits for me," she joked at the event, referencing filming the Netflix production.

"It's actually a miracle that I'm here today. Apex only wrapped like a week ago, so I'm fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe."

However, it looks like the Oscar winner is holding up pretty well despite her fracture. She took to social media around the same time as her Netflix appearance with a sultry new photo highlighting that yes, Charlize Theron looks good in almost anything.

© Instagram The actress wore a shirt sporting the title of Renée Rapp's new single, "Bite Me"

The star posted a snap of herself wearing a black bomber jacket with a white tank top reading "Bite Me," a reference to Renée Rapp's upcoming new single, sporting light make-up and her blonde locks styled up with tendrils framing her face. "Whatever you say @reneerapp," she captioned the photo.

And it looks like Renée approves, with the Mean Girls star taking to her own Instagram Stories soon after with Charlize's image and writing underneath: "This is my crush everyone," and then commenting on the post itself: "mommy!!!!!!!!!"

Fans were equally as enthused, reacting with comments like: "im SHOOK," and: "Perfect T shirt, I want one now," plus: "I'm obsessed with this bombshell lady she's absolutely perfect."

© Getty Images She wore a Givenchy shirt dress with a stiletto boot hiding a fractured toe

She followed that up with some photos from the Upfront, posing in her Givenchy fit, sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses, as well as a still from her upcoming Hot Ones interview with her The Old Guard 2 co-star Uma Thurman. "Sunglasses. Legs. Hot wings. Uma," she wrote.

Per Deadline, she spoke further about the "incredible" experience of filming Apex in Australia, adding: "We shot in beautiful locations, deep in gorgeous and stunning rivers in Australia, is no man’s land, literally no like no man's land."

Charlize plays a rock climber who finds herself being hunted in the wild, and stars alongside Eric Bana and Taron Egerton. The actress quipped she was doing stunts and action sequences "without awareness."

© Instagram "Sunglasses. Legs. Hot wings. Uma."

She hoped "to outdo the action that I did in Old Guard 2, which is coming out in a couple of weeks." The Old Guard sequel will be available on the streaming service on July 2.

"But you know, back to me almost dying," Charlize joked. "I'm really proud to share a little of this mammoth movie that I got to work on. And I have to say, I was very lucky to work alongside the very talented Taron Egerton."