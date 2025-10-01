Halle Berry's fitness secrets to flawless physique revealed, including her 'secret weapon'

Halle's workouts include yoga

Back in 2022, Halle revealed what a typical week of workouts looks like for her, telling InStyle: "It always varies! Over the past few years, I went from training for John Wick 3 to my upcoming film and directorial debut, Bruised. Some days I'd work on strength and cardio, and others I'd do yoga and stretching, all while I did a few hours of martial arts training each day. For me, it's been important not to overstress my body."

Halle has mastered many of her workouts thanks to her trainer. "What I love about @peterleethomas is he comes up with new exercises that give me new ways to challenge myself and keep the workouts fun!" she wrote on Instagram in 2023.

"She never truly understands what's going to happen for that morning, for that day," he told People. "I bring a constellation of things. That, in itself, is quite challenging because she has to be ready almost [to] improv. It can break a lot of people who don't see the workout the day prior."