Halle Berry's fitness secrets to flawless physique revealed, including her 'secret weapon'

Halle Berry's fitness routine is not for the faint of heart. The actress has spent years perfecting her body and doesn't shy away from a grueling workout, having mastered several mediums, including martial arts, boxing, and yoga. Not only does Halle push herself to the extreme to stay in "great shape," but she also has a strict eating plan that has even helped her "manage" her diabetes. While Halle puts in the hard work, she does have one "secret weapon" that she frequently raves about on social media: her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who has been working with the actress for years.
"I had no idea what her age was when I met her," he told People in 2018. "I never looked or was interested in that, and when I found out, I was absolutely shell-shocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year-old." Discover more of Halle's fitness secrets below.
Halle and her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas
She works out five days a week
A physique like Halle's doesn't come with hard work and dedication. According to her trainer, Peter, she works out most days. "We typically meet up every day, five days a week. She's putting in the work. She doesn't mess around. That's really, really great for me because I know that when we go there, it's like preparing for war. There's an objective and there's a goal," he told E! News in 2018.
Halle's workouts include yoga
She likes variety
Back in 2022, Halle revealed what a typical week of workouts looks like for her, telling InStyle: "It always varies! Over the past few years, I went from training for John Wick 3 to my upcoming film and directorial debut, Bruised. Some days I'd work on strength and cardio, and others I'd do yoga and stretching, all while I did a few hours of martial arts training each day. For me, it's been important not to overstress my body."
Halle has mastered many of her workouts thanks to her trainer. "What I love about @peterleethomas is he comes up with new exercises that give me new ways to challenge myself and keep the workouts fun!" she wrote on Instagram in 2023.
"She never truly understands what's going to happen for that morning, for that day," he told People. "I bring a constellation of things. That, in itself, is quite challenging because she has to be ready almost [to] improv. It can break a lot of people who don't see the workout the day prior."
Halle added weightlifting to her regime
She added weights
Halle changed up her routine as she entered menopause, adding weightlifting to the mix. "I used to do a lot of cardio. Right now, I'm trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now, and I never used to lift weights before," she told author and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal. "I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring – what I find boring – but it's necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I've ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least."
Halle admits genetics play a part in her physique
Genetics play a part
Halle also credits her genetics for helping her maintain her physique. "So many of you are asking how I have managed to stay in great shape over the years. Well, part of it is genetics, that's true," she wrote on Instagram in 2018. "I was a gymnast growing up, and that certainly has helped, as I have always been very athletic. I have worked with many trainers over the years and learned a lot from each of them."
Crediting her "secret weapon," Halle added: "However, now I'd like to introduce you to my favorite trainer and what I call my secret weapon! Peter Lee Thomas! This man has changed my life. Besides being an all around wonderful human, he's a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor and nutrition specialist!"
Halle follows a keto diet
Keto diet
Halle was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22 and, as a result, transitioned onto a keto diet – a low-carb, high-fat diet – which meant the self-confessed "sugar addict" had to make some big changes. "After my diagnosis, though, it was like a switch flipped," she told Women's Health. "My health was on the line, so I went cold turkey on my sugar-filled ways. Out the window went the candy, the desserts, and even super-sweet fruit."
Halle also avoids refined carbs, including bread, rice, and pasta. "I know some of you are wondering, how could you ever swear off bread?" she added. "But just like with sugar, when you give your body enough time without it, your palette changes and it loses its appeal."
Halle's diet consists of steak, lamb, or chicken with lots of dark leafy greens like spinach or kale, eggs, avocado, zucchini noodles, and bone broth. "For more than 15 years, eating this way has helped me manage my diabetes – but it's also given me a ton of energy and helped me maintain my weight and stay in shape."
