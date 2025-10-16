Patrick Schwarzenegger supports model wife as she hits Victoria's Secret runway in sultry lingerie

While all eyes are on the real-life angels strutting down the Victoria’s Secret runway – dazzling in jewels, towering wings, and barely-there lingerie – their biggest supporters in the crowd often go unnoticed. Patrick Schwarzenegger cheered on his wife, Abby Champion, from the sidelines as she graced the show with her debut. The 28-year-old donned a sheer pink babydoll nightgown that was layered over a black lingerie set and teamed with black angel wings adorned with fringed tassels. The scene-stealing look was completed with black open-toed, strappy heels and dangly pink earrings. Abby's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted on the pink carpet ahead of the show dressed in black tailored pants, a simple T-shirt, and a sleek leather jacket. The model's second outfit featured a pair of bedazzled denim pants paired with a pink bra that teamed with a sparkly overlay. Abby rocked an intricate headpiece that was embellished with beading and feather detailing.

© WireImage Abby Champion made her debut for Victoria's Secret

During an interview with Extra TV, Abby shared that her husband was "so excited" when he found out that she would be making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut. "I mean this has been a goal of ours – both – for years," she said. "I mean, we have been dating 10 years and he knows how much this means to me." She continued: "So, he'll be here tonight supporting and we're just super excited."

© WireImage Patrick Schwarzenegger supported his wife at the show

Patrick tied the knot to Abby during a beautiful lakeside ceremony in Idaho earlier in September. "I love being married. I had the most fun wedding ever. I'm just so happy to have like a sweet, fun husband," shared the model. She also confirmed that the actor would be in the audience, cheering her on from the front row. "I already told him, 'Videos? You know what you're doing right? We need the video from you.'" "Don't mess it up," she added.

Following the show, Abby slipped into a casual ensemble to pose with her husband for a few sweet snaps. The model donned a pair of low-rise jeans with a yellow leather jacket and completed the look with black ballet flats and stylish sunglasses. Patrick and Abby had been dating for ten years, and got married a year and a half after the actor proposed. The ceremony took place at the Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Along with Maria Shriver, Patrick's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger was also in attendance.