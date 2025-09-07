Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick finally marries long-term girlfriend after postponing wedding

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his long-term girlfriend model Abby Champion have tied the knot! According to pictures from the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old and his partner of ten years finally said 'I do' in a lavish ceremony a year and a half after the actor proposed. The pair's nuptials took place at the ultra-exclusive Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. In attendance was Patrick's father and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, 78, who was accompanied by ex-wife Maria Shriver, 69. The news of the couple's wedding comes just months after a source exclusively revealed to HELLO! that their impending nuptials would be taking place in the coming months.

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying the festivities at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival at a beach party hosted by Nespresso and Ed Banger Records, but a source tells HELLO! that the 28-year-old model couldn’t contain her joy when the topic of her wedding came up. "She offered to take photos when fans approached Patrick and was telling people that the wedding was soon," the source spills. "They’re very excited and she confirmed it will take place in the States, too."

A postponed wedding

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, announced their engagement news in December 2023. Taking to Instagram, the pair shared a joint post of the beachside proposal captioned "FOREVER AND EVER". However, just days later, as luck would have it, Patrick was cast as Saxon Ratliff, the arrogant eldest son of a wealthy Southern family, on The White Lotus and had to embark on seven months of filming in Thailand. This forced the couple to push back their wedding while Patrick filmed.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her talk show, Patrick revealed that his bride-to-be was "so happy" for his monumental career moment and fully supported pushing their wedding back to accommodate it. "She was so happy," the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, recalled. "She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan."

Patrick and Abby's relationship

Patrick and Abby had been together for 10 years before tying the knot. They met back in 2016 when they were introduced through mutual friends. Though they kept their budding romance under wraps for the first year, shortly after they confirmed their relationship with a swathe of sweet snaps posted to their Instagrams. They then dated for seven years before Patrick popped the question in 2023.

Patrick was previously linked to Miley Cyrus, who he dated for five months. The pair ended their romance in April 2015, with a source telling People: "It's not a break. It's done. They're just in two different places in their lives – he's in college and she's focused on her music and career."