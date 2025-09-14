Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding photos spark reaction from his famous mom

Patrick Schwarzenegger said 'I do' to model Abby Champion during a beautiful lakeside ceremony in Idaho earlier in September, and it's safe to say it was a very special day for the entire family! The White Lotus star took to Instagram on Saturday September 13 to share some photos from the special day, including several that were taken as they said their vows in front of their family and friends, and one of them kissing while walking down the aisle as husband and wife. He simply captioned the post: "The Schwarzeneggers."

© Instagram Maria Shriver shared a heartfelt message on her son Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding post

The pictures were met with a mass of responses from Patrick's famous friends and family, in particular his mom, Maria Shriver, who was one of the first to comment. She wrote: "These are so beautiful you are both so blessed by god by your love by your families by your friends." In the pictures, Abby looked stunning in a classic fitted floor length dress accessorized with sheer gloves and a statement pleated train. She completed her look with a simple veil. Patrick, meanwhile, opted for a monochrome suit, coordinating with Abby with a white jacket and shirt, which was paired with black pants.

© FilmMagic for HBO Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion with The White Lotus star's family, including his mom Maria Shriver and sister Katherine

Patrick and Abby had been dating for ten years, and got married a year and a half after the actor proposed. The ceremony took place at the Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Along with Maria, Patrick's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger was also in attendance. Prior to the special day, a source exclusively revealed to HELLO! that their wedding was due to take place in the coming months.

© WireImage for Vanity Fair Patrick and Abby got engaged in December 2023

Back in May, the couple were spotted at the 2025 Canne Film Festival, attending a beach party hosted by Nespresso and Ed Banger Records. A source told HELLO! that the 28-year-old model couldn’t contain her joy when the topic of her wedding came up. "She offered to take photos when fans approached Patrick and was telling people that the wedding was soon," the source spilled. "They’re very excited and she confirmed it will take place in the States, too."

Patrick and Abby got engaged on the beach

Patrick popped the question to Abby in December 2023. They announced the happy news on social media shortly afterwards in a joint statement, which was accompanied by a photo from the beachside proposal. It was simply captioned: "FOREVER AND EVER". The wedding was pushed back due to Patrick's filming commitments, as he was shortly afterwards cast as Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of a wealthy Southern family, on The White Lotus, and had to embark on seven months of filming in Thailand. This forced the couple to push back their wedding while Patrick filmed. Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her talk show, Patrick revealed that his bride-to-be was "so happy" for his monumental career moment and fully supported pushing their wedding back to accommodate it. "She was so happy. She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan," he said.