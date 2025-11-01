Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum sparks shock reaction as she debuts wild teeth transformation
Heidi Klum celebrated the 25th anniversary of her annual Halloween party on October 31 – see pictures of all the best costumes

Heidi Klum in black dress walks the runway during L'Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de Ville © Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
It goes without saying that Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween. From her E.T. ensemble to wriggling down the red carpet dressed as a worm, the supermodel goes all out for the spooky season. And if you thought the looks couldn’t get any weirder, you’d be wrong. The supermodel dressed up as the mythological Medusa for the 25th anniversary of her annual Halloween party in New York City on Friday. The look featured a green, full-body snakeskin suit that boasted a reptile-effect layered texture complete with a long, curved tail and a headpiece adorned with moving rattlesnakes. 

However, despite the intricate prosthetic details, all eyes were on Heidi's terrifyingly ghoulish teeth transformation that she debuted on Instagram prior to the event. Heidi sported a set of sharp fangs, with her natural teeth covered by prosthetic gums. "Ok ….. here we go …." she penned on Instagram alongside a close-up snap of her mouth. The 52-year-old's followers flocked to the comments to gush over her transformation as they eagerly anticipated the grand reveal. "HEIDIIIIII!!!!!!! I live for this every year. Can’t wait for the reveal," wrote one social media user. "Come on Heidi hurry I get so excited every year that you do this," added another fan. "Can’t wait to see the final result," penned a third follower.

Heidi Klum dressed as Medusa and Tom Kaulitz as a stone at the model's annual Halloween party © Getty Images
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the model's annual Halloween party

Heidi rocked up to the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a Greek soldier turned to stone. The supermodel hissed at the camera as she reenacted the Greek mythology that anyone who looks upon Medusa turns to stone. "I think he looks super hot," Heidi told People on the red carpet. "HAPPY HEIDIWEEN Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone," she later penned on Instagram.

Heidi Klum's with fangs on Halloween© Instagram
Heidi Klum's wild teeth transformation

The scene-stealing look was courtesy of three-time Oscar nominee makeup designer Mike Marino, whose credits include The Batman, Coming 2 America and A Different Man. Heidi has previously opened up about her rules when it comes to Halloween. "I'm really into spider webs, so I love them inside of the house and outside of the house. Everything will be webbed in here, from the chandeliers to the trees – like, you have to go through a lot of webbing in the house," she told People. "I think planning [is important]. I think a lot of people just wait, and then they're like, 'Oh, it's Halloween. What am I going to do?' We all have a lot of things in the house that you can make something with. I feel like a lot of things you can find around the house, or in the basement, or in your closet."

The best celebrity costumes from Heidi Klum's Halloween party:

Valentina Sampaio dressed as Leeloo from Fifth Element at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party © Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio dressed up as Leeloo from Fifth Element, wearing a white cutout dress with a red wig.

Coco Austin dressed as Chucky doll at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York © Variety via Getty Images

Coco Austin

Coco Austin channeled a sexy Chucky doll in a denim bodysuit with a red bob wig.

Olivia Attwood dressed as Jessie from Toy Story at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party © Variety via Getty Images

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Atwood dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story for the big bash. The UK reality star was flown to the Big Apple by Garnier to attend the event to promote the brand's Micellar cleansing water.

Tamron Hall dressed as a Keith Haring Painting on model Grace Jones at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party © Getty Images

Tamron Hall

 Tamron Hall went bold with her costume as she dressed as a Keith Haring Painting on model Grace Jones. 

Megan Hilty dressed as Madeline Ashton from Death Becomes Her at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel © Getty Images

Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty took method acting to another level as she dressed up as her character Madeline Ashton from Death Becomes Her. The look featured a purple wrap coat with an ice-blonde wig.

Alexis Ren dressed as a goddess at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party © Variety via Getty Images

Alexis Ren

Alexis Ren looked like a real-life Greek goddess in ` a white bra adorned with gold chain detailing. The garment was teamed with sheer white skirt and gold belly chain.

