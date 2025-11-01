Heidi Klum sparks shock reaction as she debuts wild teeth transformation

It goes without saying that Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween. From her E.T. ensemble to wriggling down the red carpet dressed as a worm, the supermodel goes all out for the spooky season. And if you thought the looks couldn’t get any weirder, you’d be wrong. The supermodel dressed up as the mythological Medusa for the 25th anniversary of her annual Halloween party in New York City on Friday. The look featured a green, full-body snakeskin suit that boasted a reptile-effect layered texture complete with a long, curved tail and a headpiece adorned with moving rattlesnakes.

However, despite the intricate prosthetic details, all eyes were on Heidi's terrifyingly ghoulish teeth transformation that she debuted on Instagram prior to the event. Heidi sported a set of sharp fangs, with her natural teeth covered by prosthetic gums. "Ok ….. here we go …." she penned on Instagram alongside a close-up snap of her mouth. The 52-year-old's followers flocked to the comments to gush over her transformation as they eagerly anticipated the grand reveal. "HEIDIIIIII!!!!!!! I live for this every year. Can’t wait for the reveal," wrote one social media user. "Come on Heidi hurry I get so excited every year that you do this," added another fan. "Can’t wait to see the final result," penned a third follower.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the model's annual Halloween party

Heidi rocked up to the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a Greek soldier turned to stone. The supermodel hissed at the camera as she reenacted the Greek mythology that anyone who looks upon Medusa turns to stone. "I think he looks super hot," Heidi told People on the red carpet. "HAPPY HEIDIWEEN Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone," she later penned on Instagram.

© Instagram Heidi Klum's wild teeth transformation

The scene-stealing look was courtesy of three-time Oscar nominee makeup designer Mike Marino, whose credits include The Batman, Coming 2 America and A Different Man. Heidi has previously opened up about her rules when it comes to Halloween. "I'm really into spider webs, so I love them inside of the house and outside of the house. Everything will be webbed in here, from the chandeliers to the trees – like, you have to go through a lot of webbing in the house," she told People. "I think planning [is important]. I think a lot of people just wait, and then they're like, 'Oh, it's Halloween. What am I going to do?' We all have a lot of things in the house that you can make something with. I feel like a lot of things you can find around the house, or in the basement, or in your closet."

The best celebrity costumes from Heidi Klum's Halloween party:

© Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall Valentina Sampaio Valentina Sampaio dressed up as Leeloo from Fifth Element, wearing a white cutout dress with a red wig.



© Variety via Getty Images Coco Austin Coco Austin channeled a sexy Chucky doll in a denim bodysuit with a red bob wig.



© Variety via Getty Images Olivia Attwood Olivia Atwood dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story for the big bash. The UK reality star was flown to the Big Apple by Garnier to attend the event to promote the brand's Micellar cleansing water.

© Getty Images Tamron Hall Tamron Hall went bold with her costume as she dressed as a Keith Haring Painting on model Grace Jones.



© Getty Images Megan Hilty Megan Hilty took method acting to another level as she dressed up as her character Madeline Ashton from Death Becomes Her. The look featured a purple wrap coat with an ice-blonde wig.