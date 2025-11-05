Michelle Obama wows in semi-sheer dress for latest TV appearance

There's no denying that naked dressing has dominated the sartorial scene with its abundance of sultry lace, delicate mesh, and crystal-embellished fabrics, and it seems the trend has even tapped an unexpected figure as its next culprit. Michelle Obama enjoyed her own modest, subtle approach to the sheer look during her latest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The former First Lady donned a black gown that featured a sheer mesh upper bodice that transitioned into a solid fabric below, connected by a sleek bandeau detail. The dress was adorned with elegant pearls that draped down from the top of the garment.

Michelle's luscious dark locks were styled into soft waves for the occasion while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. "Former First Lady @michelleobama reflects on the significance and spirit of the East Wing, now memorialized through photographs in her new book, The Look," penned Stephen on Instagram.

© The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Michelle Obama on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Look was published on November 4. "Beautifully illustrated with more than 200 photographs, including never-before-seen images, The Look is a stunning journey through Michelle Obama’s style evolution, in her own words for the first time," reads the synopsis. "In this celebration of style, from the moment she entered the public eye during her husband’s U.S. Senate campaign through her time as the first Black First Lady of the United States and today as one of the country’s most influential figures, Michelle Obama shares how she uses the beauty and intrigue of fashion to draw attention to her message."

Michelle took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the cover of her book and pen a heartfelt message to her followers. "The Look is out today! I’m so proud of this book—it captures my belief that style is a language of its own, one that each of us can use to express our individuality and ignite confidence," she began.

"It’s the story of how, with the help of my powerhouse team – @MeredithKoop, @CarlRayMUA, @JohnnyWright220, @YeneDamtew, @kitchentalkwithnjeri – I learned to harness my look as a way to reflect my values, lift up underrepresented voices, and share my personal story. I’ve seen how critical it is for each of us to feel good about ourselves and be confident in who we are – because when we do, we show off the full spectrum of backgrounds and experiences that has always been the strength of our country," she added.

Michelle continued: "So while the specific details of my journey may be unique, the truth is we’re all making those same decisions every single day about how we want to show up in the world. It’s so easy to trivialize what we wear or how we look as frivolous. But these decisions matter. This book is the story of how I’ve seen the power of style as a way not just to feel good about ourselves, but to lift up others as well. So I hope you’ll give #TheLook a read – and hopefully it can help you find even more of the beauty within your own story, too."