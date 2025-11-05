Iman leads the best dressed in red satin gown at Ebony Power 100 Gala

The stars were out in full force at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, with everyone from supermodel Iman to Emmy winner Tracee Ellis Ross gracing the red carpet with their best looks. A surprise Girlfriends reunion delighted fans, while celebrities like Taraji P. Henson and Winnie Harlow brought their own take on being fashion-forward. Amongst the honorees of the night were Blue Ivy Carter, who earned recognition for her trailblazing talents, as well as Michelle Obama, Shaquille O'Neal and Teyana Taylor. Join HELLO! as we explore some of the night's most memorable looks.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Iman Iman turned heads at the event in a deep red satin gown that showcased her supermodel figure to perfection. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice and a full skirt with a train, with the star adding a burgundy fur stole draped across her shoulders. Iman topped the look off with a diamond necklace and her hair worn in a chic bob. She was honored with the Icon of the Year award at the prestigious event.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross The Emmy winner dazzled in a striking neon yellow dress featuring a sculptural design with dramatic ruching at the waist and an eye-catching floral embellishment on the shoulder. The gown accentuated her svelte figure, and she added black heels and statement earrings to complete the look. Tracee wore her signature bold red lip and pulled her hair back into a bun before she took to the stage to receive the Pathbreaker of the Year award.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks and Persia White Tracee also enjoyed a sweet reunion with her Girlfriends co-stars on the red carpet, including Jill Marie Jones in a leopard print gown, Golden Brooks in a white, structured dress with a plunging neckline, and Persia White in a striking red and black look with an open back and a high collar.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Taraji P. Henson Taraji brought high fashion to the red carpet in a black and white gown with a sheer bodice embellished featuring sparkling black beads. The bodice had a high neckline and was framed by a white collar with a golden bowtie. The skirt flared at her hips in a peplum style, and she wore her hair in a pixie cut with dramatic, architectural bangs.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Ari Lennox Ari, who performed at the glamorous event, arrived in a beautiful strapless black gown with a dramatic thigh slit and a fitted bodice. It was covered with gold embellishments, which extended down the entire dress. She added an eye-catching gold choker, a large gold cuff and chunky rings, and wore her hair out in cascading curls.



6/ 7 © Getty Images for EBONY Media Gro Robin Thede The host of the night looked simply incredible in a showstopping red gown, featuring fluid, lightweight fabric that created a draped effect. The dress also had a plunging neckline and a small cutout on it before spreading into dramatic cape sleeves. Her curls were pulled back into an elegant up-do.

