Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels The Late Show after 33 years

CBS has announced that The Late Show will come to an end in May 2026, concluding a remarkable 33-year run. The network confirmed that it will retire the legendary late-night franchise altogether, with host Stephen Colbert breaking the news to his audience during Thursday night's taping.

Stephen, who has been at the helm of The Late Show since 2015, replacing the iconic David Letterman, revealed that the decision came as a surprise to him as well. "I was only told the news last night," he shared, prompting a chorus of boos from the crowd. "Yeah, I share your feelings," he responded.

Fighting back emotion but retaining his signature wit, Stephen continued: "It’s not just the end of the show, it is the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced, this is all just going away."

Despite the bittersweet announcement, the Emmy-winning host remained upbeat, joking: "Let me tell you, it is a fantastic job. I wish someone else was getting it. And it is a job I am looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months."

Stephen’s tenure has been marked by critical acclaim, high ratings, and a deep cultural impact. Known for his sharp political satire and heartfelt moments, he has become a defining voice in American late-night television, particularly during turbulent political times.

Taking over from David Letterman, who himself hosted The Late Show for 22 years, Stephen brought a fresh perspective, blending humor with social commentary, and regularly drawing the highest ratings among his late-night competitors.

The news of the show’s cancellation arrives amid broader changes at CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global. The entertainment giant is currently attempting to finalise a high-stakes merger with Skydance Media, a deal that previously collapsed but has since been revived. According to insiders, the cancellation was driven by financial restructuring efforts rather than ratings or performance.

In a joint statement, George Cheeks (co-CEO of Paramount Global and president and CEO of CBS), Amy Reisenbach (president of CBS Entertainment), and David Stapf (president of CBS Studios) confirmed the show’s final chapter.

"The Late Show will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season" they said. "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."

They also clarified that the decision had "nothing to do with the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," but was instead "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

Speculation, however, has begun to swirl over whether political motivations may have played a role in the timing of the announcement. Stephen has been one of television’s most outspoken critics of Donald Trump, often using his platform to deliver biting monologues and satirical critiques. Just last month, Paramount settled a lawsuit brought by Trump against CBS News.

Senator Adam Schiff, a guest on Thursday night’s episode, addressed the announcement on social media: "If Paramount and CBS ended The Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better."

Stephen’s arrival in 2015 marked a significant shift for the franchise, taking it from traditional celebrity interviews into a space that regularly tackled current affairs, justice, and the human experience. Whether he was singing alongside Meryl Streep, comforting viewers during the pandemic, or riffing on politics with razor-sharp timing, he made The Late Show must-watch television.

"I’ve still got 10 months left," Stephen told the audience. "We’re going to make it count."