Kate Hudson flaunts sculpted abs in sultry two-piece

With a washboard core to show off, it's no surprise that Kate Hudson highlights her abs as part of her sartorial style. The 46-year-old stepped out for the 2025 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. Kate donned a monochromatic two-piece that featured a black high-neck crop top and a matching maxi skirt. A black leather belt was cinched round her waist to accent her sculpted abs while the chic look was finished with a pair of open-toe heels. Kate's luscious blonde locks were left down in a straight, sleek style while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images for Max Mara Kate Hudson dressed in Max Mara at the 2025 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Awards

Kate Hudson's workout routine

The actress's toned physique is hardly surprising given her dedication to her fitness routine. "I need to be moving to feel good," she told People in August last year. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga." She continued: "I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind. It’s not just about trying to look good physically, it’s important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!."

Kate explained that dieting "puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly". "Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it’s a change of life-style," she shared. The star trains with Brian Nguyenm with the fitness routine focused on strength exercises. "One day, I tuned in and I was like ... I don’t feel strong, I feel long and I love my Pilates but as I get older... am I doing enough (strength) exercises?," she told TODAY.

Best dressed guests at the Max Mara Face of the Future event

© Getty Images for Max Mara Kathy Hilton Kathy Hilton donned a beige tailored suit set that was layered over a silk ivory shirt.



© Getty Images for Max Mara Nicky Hilton Nicky Hilton oozed chic in a black gown that was cinched at the waist by a black leather belt. The sleek ensemble was styled with leather opera gloves for a classic twist.



© Getty Images for Max Mara Ashley Benson Ashley Benson took a 90s minimalist approach to her look in a simple black dress that featured a high-neck and a daring thigh-high slit.



© Getty Images for Max Mara Leslie Mann Leslie Mann looked stunning in a simple brown dress that featured a bandeau neckline and was cut elegantly on the ankle.

