Kate Hudson flaunts sculpted abs in micro bra

Kate Hudson is taking lingerie cues from Kylie Jenner as she just put her own spin on the makeup mogul's underwear snap – swapping sultry for snug in a comfort-first take on the look. The actress took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of herself getting ready with her glam squad in a hotel room. Kate showed off her toned abs in a tiny lilac bra and gray sweatpants, all while multitasking with a laptop in hand. The 46-year-old opted for a makeup-free look with a natural, radiant complexion while her blonde locks were being styled by her hair dresser.

The following image in the carousel showcased a recent glamour shot of Kylie striking a pose in her lingerie. The 28-year-old was photographed wearing a micro black bra and matching thong from SKIMS, holding up a glass of white wine as she served face in her lavish hotel room – post-glam but pre-dress. Kylie's raven locks were slicked back into a sleek updo while her makeup looked flawless with a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip. The Kylie Cosmetics founder added a touch of glitz to her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted cuff earrings.

© @katehudson Kate Hudson posed in her bra

In the caption, Kate penned: "Basically the same @kyliejenner." The actress shared the secret behind her toned physique as she opened up to People about her fitness regime in August last year. "I need to be moving to feel good," she said. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

© @kyliejenner Kate recreated Kylie's sultry snap

For Kate, the mental boost from working out is just as valuable as the physical transformation. "I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind. It’s not just about trying to look good physically, it’s important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!." The star added that dieting "puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly". "Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it’s a change of life-style," she explained.

Kate follows a strength-focused fitness routine under the guidance of her longtime personal trainer, Brian Nguyen. "One day, I tuned in and I was like ... I don’t feel strong, I feel long and I love my Pilates but as I get older... am I doing enough (strength) exercises?," she told TODAY.

© Instagram Kate during her workout routine

As for Kylie, the star addressed speculation that she used "drugs" to lose weight after welcoming her son. "I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son, and people are putting side-by-sides of me three months postpartum," she told British Vogue. Kylie shared that she weighed 200 pounds when she gave birth to her nearly 9-pound baby. "I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later," she added. The makeup mogul said she "felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again" after having Stormi. "I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," she said.