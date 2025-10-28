Kate Hudson talks 'rebellious' kids and their 'mistakes' in honest family reveal

Kate Hudson has opened up about the advice she gives to her three children – sons Ryder, 21, Bingham, 14, and daughter Rani, seven. During a red carpet chat with E! News at the premiere of her film Song Sung Blue at AFI Fest 2025, the actress spoke about her vision for her children’s futures. Kate's children have clearly inherited her talent for performance as she revealed that her three kids are "all musical". "Just to make tons of mistakes and have fun and be rebellious," she explained of the advice she gives the three. "Don't let anybody tell you how to do your thing, you know? Be good people – that's all I care about, and have real self-possession."

She continued: "I want them to be happy – internally happy – and actually live just a good, like, content life. That's what I want." The 46-year-old welcomed her first child, son Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson in 2004. In 2011, she and her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy, welcomed their son Bingham. Seven years later, she and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Rani.

© FilmMagic Kate Hudson wore Roksanda spring 2026

Kate graced the premiere in an autumn-inspired gown plucked from Roksanda's 2026 ready-to-wear collection. The silk, copper-orange-hued dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a draped, ruffle-effect neckline and a low back. One side of the dress was cinched at the waist while a mini train was added for a touch of drama. The actress' luscious blonde locks were styled into soft curls while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a bold red lip.

© FilmMagic Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the premiere of Song Sung Blue

This isn't the first time the star has publicly shared her parenting advice. Kate explained how important it was to let her kids be free during an interview with Kylie Kelce on the Not Gonna Lie podcast. "[The] thing I would say to all moms is let your kids go. Let them [expletive] go. Don't hold on. Don't expect anything of them," she said. "The expectation of, 'Oh, you need to be here for me'...when they start getting older, it's like, no. You'll never hold onto them. And the second you hold on too tight, it's going to drive them nuts. They're going to run. I really think that."

Kylie then asked if moms should "almost push back harder," to which Kate agreed. "Yeah, let them go enjoy their life. Let them be for a bit," she added. "And what you realize is you might go a week or two and they're not going to call you, but when they do and they need you…"