Kate Hudson shows off killer abs in micro-mini bikini

Kate Hudson has been soaking up the sun on a lavish European getaway this summer. The 46-year-old has been treating us to a fashion marathon of stylish bikini looks throughout her trip – and with her toned physique, it’s easy to see why. The actress waved goodbye to the season with an Instagram carousel full of sweet snaps from her trip. The first photograph captured Kate rocking a triangle blue bikini top with a pair of blue wide-leg pants adorned with chic white stripes. The bold ensemble was completed with a straw sun hat, matching bag, and white sneakers.

The star wasn’t done yet – another photo captured her in a micro mini white bikini set layered with a fringe cover-up that radiated boho-chic vibes. Kate’s luscious blonde beach waves were tucked beneath a pale pink bandana, and she completed the look with a pair of sleek black sunglasses.

© Instagram Kate wore a blue bikini set

Kate captioned the post: "So long sweet summer."

Further photos featured her six-year-old daughter, Rani, and her 21-year-old son, Ryder.

© Instagram Kate embraced boho-chic

Kate's workout routine

In August last year, Kate shared the secret behind her toned physique as she opened up to People about her fitness regime. "I need to be moving to feel good," she said. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

The actress also believes the mental benefits of working out are equally as important to the physical results. "I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind. It’s not just about trying to look good physically, it’s important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!."

© Instagram Kate during her workout routine

However, Kate noted that dieting "puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly". "Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it’s a change of life-style," she explained.

Kate's fitness routine includes strength training and is guided by her personal trainer, Brian Nguyen. "One day, I tuned in and I was like ... I don’t feel strong, I feel long and I love my Pilates but as I get older... am I doing enough (strength) exercises?," she told TODAY.

Kate's best bikini moments

© Instagram Kate Hudon wearing a purple bikini Purple set Kate looked stunning in a purple bikini as she relaxed in her sauna. The star's killer abs don't come as a surprise. "I really like to mix it up – variety keeps me present, motivated and stops me from falling into a fitness rut," she told HELLO! back in 2016. "I'm definitely a nature girl, so when I can get outside and exercise that makes me 100% more motivated. I also think it's super important to put positive intentions out there because half the battle is getting in the zone to workout."



© Instagram Kate looked incredible in a yellow bikini Stylish sarong The actress teamed her yellow bandeau bikini with a stylish sarong that featured an abstract print. Despite her busy career and love for a summer vacation, Kate ensures she find the time to work out. "I just try to be smart when it comes to fitting fitness into my day," she told HELLO!. "I'm always running around after my boys, so I count that as part of my workout. If I can't get in a full workout, I just try to be as active as I can in other ways throughout the day. Also DVD workouts and some online streaming workouts are really good and work! Don't underestimate the use of a great app or video workout."



© Instagram Kate rocked a white swimsuit White swimsuit The photo captures Kate relaxing on a cream-colored outdoor sofa, adorned with chic textiles. The actress looked sensational in a white, micro-mini swimsuit that featured a daring side boob cut-out, a backless design, and a plunging neckline.



© Instagram Red hot look Kate posted a holiday roundup of her trip to Glyfada, Athens. This stunning snap showcased her red hot bikini. The bold number was teamed with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a stack of silver bracelets.