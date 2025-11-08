Michelle Obama's head-turning old school photos have fans saying the same thing

Michelle Obama is a style icon now, but like many others, she spent her formative years figuring out her "look" by experimenting with different styles until she found what worked best for her. On Friday, she took a trip down memory lane to share some old school photos from her childhood and teenage years, and they sparked a big reaction from her followers. In the pics, Michelle sports several different hairstyles, including braids, micro-bangs, and voluminous 'dos, while showcasing her apparent love for double denim, bright colors, and even slinky dresses.

There was a point to Michelle's post, however, as she accompanied the photos with a lengthy caption about self-confidence and how her style choices taught her that "appearance and power are often intertwined" while promoting her new book, The Look. "Long before I knew that my look might mean something to others, I spent many years figuring out what it meant to me," she began.

"Whether it was picking out a back-to-school dress as a young girl, going to prom in a gown designed by me and hand-sewn by my mother, or walking across my college campus in braids and denim, those first style choices taught me that appearance and power are often intertwined. How you show up can be just as important as what you say or do."

She added: "Over time, I learned that confidence isn't something you're given. It's something you have to choose, every day. My new book, The Look, is a reflection of a lesson we all learn in our own way: The power in showing up as ourselves. #TheLook is available now wherever books or audiobooks are sold. I can't wait for you to read it!"

© Instagram Michelle sported several different hairstyles throughout her younger years

Michelle's followers loved her throwback photos and powerful message, with many agreeing that she has always been a "style icon." One commented: "Okay, Internet Momma, with the Flashback Friday looks! You really wore confidence well back then, and you certainly wear it even more in this era. I'm so glad I have a fashion icon to look up to. Every slide ATEEE."

© Instagram Michelle's style choices taught her that 'appearance and power are often intertwined'

A second said: "Last slide/ she always knew she was a style icon! Pop your collar!!!!" A third added: "I have very (very) similar school photos! I remain so grateful to you for your grace, style and general wonderfulness while still being so genuine." A fourth said: "These looks are EVERYTHING!"

© Instagram Michelle's fashion evolved as she grew older

The Look explores some of Michelle's most meaningful and stylish fashion moments since she first stepped into the public eye. "Beautifully illustrated with more than 200 photographs, including never-before-seen images, The Look is a stunning journey through Michelle Obama’s style evolution, in her own words for the first time," reads the synopsis.

© Instagram Michelle appeared to be a big fan of double denim

"In this celebration of style, from the moment she entered the public eye during her husband’s U.S. Senate campaign through her time as the first Black First Lady of the United States and today as one of the country's most influential figures, Michelle Obama shares how she uses the beauty and intrigue of fashion to draw attention to her message."