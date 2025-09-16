Taylor Swift looks unreal in scene-stealing mini skirt and heels at birthday party with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift stole the attention from birthday boy Patrick Mahomes when she joined him for an early celebration ahead of his 29th birthday on September 17. The "Blank Space" singer looked incredible in a matching two-piece by Simkhai, posing for a photo alongside her fiancé, Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, Kane Brown, and his wife, Katelyn Jae, after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in their first home game of the season on Sunday. Country singer Kane shared the photo on Instagram, and Taylor certainly stood out in her plaid mini skirt and sleeveless vest, completing her look with towering Gucci platforms that elongated her slender legs.

In the snap, Taylor had her arm around Brittany and Travis, who looked dapper in a white button-down shirt, a black-tie, navy-blue Thom Browne tailored shorts, and black dress shoes. Captioning the photo, which saw the party of six posing on a grand staircase, Kane wrote: "Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT thanks for hosting us Britt." Despite the Chiefs' loss, everyone looked happy and relaxed as they beamed megawatt smiles for the camera.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis joined his teammate for a double celebration

The party took place after the game, which Taylor attended, but she went to great lengths to remain incognito, sneaking into Arrowhead Stadium behind a screen and avoiding her usual private suite. Judging by Kane's caption, it appears they were not just celebrating Patrick's birthday, but Taylor and Travis' engagement, which they announced on August 26 after the tight end proposed in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, two weeks before he and his bride-to-be shared the news on social media.

Ahead of the Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles, Travis sat down with Erin Andrews for NFL on FOX and shared an insight into his proposal, admitting he was "sweating" and in tears in the lead-up. "She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating," he quipped. "I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it's been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

© Instagram Taylor stood out in her plaid mini skirt and matching vest

When asked how Taylor had impacted his life, Travis also gushed that she'd just made him a lot happier in many ways. "She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am," he shared.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis shared their engagement news on August 26

Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, revealed that he had proposed to Taylor two weeks before they publicly shared the news. "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," he told News 5 Cleveland.

© Instagram Travis proposed in the garden of his $6m home

"He was going to put it off till this week." Ed revealed he thought Taylor "was getting maybe a little antsy," but Travis was eager to delay to "make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." Ed said he told his son repeatedly: "You could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."