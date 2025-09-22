Nicole Kidman celebrates Nashville homecoming with business-casual satin look

Nicole Kidman donned an elegant business casual look as she took the stage to talk on the 56th annual Nashville Film Festival's panel on September 21. The Academy Award winning actress flaunted a beige satin top that reflected the photographers' light on the red carpet. She paired it with baggy dress pants, with a black belt and pointy gray heels. Nicole rocked wavy hair and she tied the sophisticated O.O.T.D. together with a classy black watch.

She shared her outfit on her social media and captioned it: "So nice to be at home celebrating film at the @NashFilmFest @CountryMusicHOF," with a heart emoji. The fashion icon has grown a liking towards menswear this year. Although she has been mostly known for wearing jaw-dropping gowns on red carpets, this year she sported a suited up look on several occasions.

© Instagram Nicole wore a chic buiness casual look

During the Critics Choice Awards in February 2025, the performer opted for an oversized beige blazer, a button-up white shirt, tailored beige pants, and a sleek black tie. During the second season premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole flaunted a stunning black low-cut blazer and fitting dress pants, along with pointy heels, leather gloves, and a ponytail.

© Getty Images Nicole has been wearing a lot of menswear in 2025

She revealed that menswear is her favorite fashion choice as she stated: "I'm also partial to a tie and a suit. My natural way of dressing would be far more pants, tie, suit, and a jacket. My first purchase when I'd saved all my per diem money was an Alaïa suit. I wish I kept it. It cost a fortune. It's nauseating that I did that," per W Magazine.

Nicole admitted that despite how fabulous a gown may appear, she prefers a suit for comfort purposes. She shared with Elle: "It feels a little unreal at times. I want to get out, take my dress off, and put my jammies on. It's kind of like the opposite of Cinderella — I'm happy to go home and just go back to me."

© WireImage Nicole prefers suits over dresses

She added: "It does feel a little overwhelming. I'm like, 'I need to go home now. I'm very tired. I want to get warm, and I want to curl up, and I want to feel real." As for where all of Nicole's extravagant dresses that she's worn on the red carpet are now, the actress confirmed that they're not far.

© Getty Images The actress has saved all her gowns for her daughters

She expressed: "I've saved all the red carpet dresses. I have them all beautifully boxed. They're museum pieces. [My daughters] raid my wardrobe all the time. I'm like, 'Okay, what's mine is yours.' But I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything. It's a one-way exchange." Looks like Nicole will have to keep a diligent eye on her daughters, who are surely inspired by their mother's bold style.