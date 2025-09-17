Jaden Smith divides fans with surprising career pivot

Jaden Smith has turned heads with his fashion choices for almost the entirety of his time in the spotlight. From the adorable eight-year-old in 2006's The Pursuit of Happyness to wearing an entire vampiric castle on his head at the Grammy Awards, the singer and designer (and son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith) has often made a statement. And his latest news is no different, as it's been newly revealed that the artist has been named the new and very first men's creative director of luxury brand Christian Louboutin, and the internet is split.

The Louboutin website officially announced the news saying: "Maison Christian Louboutin is delighted to announce the appointment of Jaden Smith as the Maison's first Men's Creative Director, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its men's universe," with his "avant-premiere" capsule available come January, and his debut collection revealed during Paris Fashion Week next year.

Jaden Smith as the men's creative director of Christian Louboutin

"In this role, Jaden Smith will oversee the creation of four collections annually across men's shoes, leather goods, and accessories, while shaping a distinctive visual and emotional universe that extends beyond product design to encompass campaigns, events, and immersive experiences," it continues, spanning back to the French designer, 61, and the "Never Say Never" singer, 27, first meeting back in 2019.

Of course, social media had very different takes on the matter. On the one hand, many praised his appointment as a move in a bolder direction. Fans left comments like: "Seated for this!!" and: "Jaden Smith being the creative director for Christian Louboutin is everything! Love to see more brands putting actual tastemakers in these positions," plus: "Jaden Smith the fashion icon that you are."

On the other hand were those who found themselves more mixed on the assignment. "Jaden Smith new CD of louboutin…. my children gotta be nepo babies man," one opined on social media, with another saying: "They chose to appoint Jaden Smith the artistic director of a leather goods and footwear house????? You know there are people whose literal job this is," and a third similarly commenting: "Look I enjoy Jaden Smith but he's only created sneakers so idk why that move was made."

In his statement, designer Christian Louboutin shared: "When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison, his world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable. I felt that with his creative direction our men's collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way."

"He feels like the perfect addition to our creative team and I am truly looking forward to having fun working with him on our men's collections," he concluded. Jaden himself then shared: "Merging my vision with Christian's comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way."

"Merging my vision with Christian's comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way."

"There's a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that's why it works. I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn't just a title — it's a creative home. Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward." Check out some of Jaden's more avant garde takes on fashion below…

