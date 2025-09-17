Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jaden Smith divides fans with surprising career pivot
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son may have earned some side-eye for his fashion choices, but his move with Christian Louboutin puts him in the thick of it

Jaden Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Jaden Smith has turned heads with his fashion choices for almost the entirety of his time in the spotlight. From the adorable eight-year-old in 2006's The Pursuit of Happyness to wearing an entire vampiric castle on his head at the Grammy Awards, the singer and designer (and son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith) has often made a statement. And his latest news is no different, as it's been newly revealed that the artist has been named the new and very first men's creative director of luxury brand Christian Louboutin, and the internet is split.

The Louboutin website officially announced the news saying: "Maison Christian Louboutin is delighted to announce the appointment of Jaden Smith as the Maison's first Men's Creative Director, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its men's universe," with his "avant-premiere" capsule available come January, and his debut collection revealed during Paris Fashion Week next year.

Jaden Smith as the men's creative director of Christian Louboutin© Christian Louboutin
Jaden Smith as the men's creative director of Christian Louboutin

"In this role, Jaden Smith will oversee the creation of four collections annually across men's shoes, leather goods, and accessories, while shaping a distinctive visual and emotional universe that extends beyond product design to encompass campaigns, events, and immersive experiences," it continues, spanning back to the French designer, 61, and the "Never Say Never" singer, 27, first meeting back in 2019. 

Of course, social media had very different takes on the matter. On the one hand, many praised his appointment as a move in a bolder direction. Fans left comments like: "Seated for this!!" and: "Jaden Smith being the creative director for Christian Louboutin is everything! Love to see more brands putting actual tastemakers in these positions," plus: "Jaden Smith the fashion icon that you are."

On the other hand were those who found themselves more mixed on the assignment. "Jaden Smith new CD of louboutin…. my children gotta be nepo babies man," one opined on social media, with another saying: "They chose to appoint Jaden Smith the artistic director of a leather goods and footwear house????? You know there are people whose literal job this is," and a third similarly commenting: "Look I enjoy Jaden Smith but he's only created sneakers so idk why that move was made."

In his statement, designer Christian Louboutin shared: "When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison, his world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable. I felt that with his creative direction our men's collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way." 

"He feels like the perfect addition to our creative team and I am truly looking forward to having fun working with him on our men's collections," he concluded. Jaden himself then shared: "Merging my vision with Christian's comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way." 

Jaden Smith at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
"There's a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that's why it works. I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn't just a title — it's a creative home. Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward." Check out some of Jaden's more avant garde takes on fashion below…

Jaden Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Jaden Smith at the 67th Grammy Awards

Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France.© Pascal Le Segretain

Jaden Smith at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Jaden and Willow Smith at the 2024 Met Gala

Jaden Smith at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show held at the Palais des Papes on May 22, 2025 in Avignon, France© Getty Images

Jaden Smith at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show

Jaden Smith wears a gold and black tweed with embroidered sequined scarf from Louis Vuitton, a gold and black tweed with embroidered sequined crossbody / belted long scarf, a black and burgundy embroidered yoke sleeveless / cropped top from Louis Vuitton, a brown LV monogram print pattern in coated canvas handbag from Louis Vuitton, navy blue denim large pants, a gold Love bracelet from Louis Vuitton, colored bracelets, white leather and pale gray sneakers from New Balance , outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Jaden Smith at Paris Fashion Week 2023

