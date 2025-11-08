Ivanka Trump shows off sculpted figure in plunging embellished dress

Ivanka Trump just proved that when it comes to her birthday outfit she knows how to put a show-stopping spin on her sartorial agenda. The first daughter took to Instagram to share a belated birthday post that captured her celebrations with her girlfriends in New York City. Ivanka initially ushered in her 44th trip around the sun in Miami, Florida, enjoying an intimate celebratory lunch with a close friend before her delayed birthday night out of glitz and glamour. The former model looked stunning in a black velvet mini dress that featured a sweetheart bandeau neckline and a corseted, cinched waist. The bust of the dress was embellished with intricate silver jewels. The dazzling look was completed with sheer black tights and open-toe heels.

The 44-year-old left her luscious blonde locks down in a sleek, straight style while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. In the caption, she penned: "A belated birthday celebration under the NYC lights with my favorite girls." Ivanka was surrounded by her childhood girlfriends, Lindsay Powers Fox, Tamara Goldstein, Lindsay Smith, Flo Fulton Miller, and Julie Shaffner Brawn.

© Instagram Ivanka looked stunning in a little black dress

On October 30, Ivanka’s official birthday, she reflected on the past year in a heartfelt message shared on Instagram. "Each birthday (and today is my 44th!) invites reflection – on what I've learned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace," she wrote in the caption. "Family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there," she continued, before adding a message about pain. "Peace is born not of forgetting, but of transforming pain into wisdom. As the poet Rumi wrote, 'The wound is the place where the Light enters you.' True healing asks for patience. The strength to sit with what shattered before building what's next. In that stillness, empathy becomes architecture."

© Getty Images for REFORM Alliance Ivanka is known for her dazzling style

Ivanka's toned physique is hardly surprising given her dedicated fitness regime. Back in January, she appeared as a guest on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast and revealed that her figure is courtesy of weight lifting, a high protein diet, and jiu-jitsu – a Brazilian martial art. "Something that I think has been a massive change for me since I moved to Miami, I started prioritizing exercise," she shared. "'Initially, that took the form of yoga and Pilates, these things that I had done at various points of my life, but now I had the ability, because I was on my own schedule, to make them more consistent and a more regular part of my life."

Ivanka Trump's New York birthday pictures

© Instagram Celebrations with friends Ivanka posed in front of the NYC skyline with her childhood girlfriends, Lindsay Powers Fox, Tamara Goldstein, Lindsay Smith, Flo Fulton Miller, and Julie Shaffner Brawn.



© Instagram Dinner party Ivanka enjoyed a dimly lit dinner with her girlfriends to celebrate her birthday.

© Instagram Birthday outfit The chic little black dress featured silver embellished detailing on the bodice.

© Instagram Matching style sets Julie Shaffner Brawn coordinated her outfit with her friend in an elegant silk black dress.

