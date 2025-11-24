Exclusive: Meet Carolina Herrera's granddaughter as she prepares to make her grand debut to society at Le Bal des Debutantes

Since the Fifties, youthful elegance in Parisian high society has reached an annual pinnacle at one event in the French social calendar: Le Bal. Le Bal des Débutantes, to give the occasion its full name, is renowned for gathering bright young things from around the world to dazzle in haute couture.

One of the most anticipated guests at this year’s ball, on 29 November, is Carolina Lansing, granddaughter of the Venezuelan‑born fashion maven Carolina Herrera, whose designs have been worn by Jacqueline Onassis, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. The younger Carolina, 21, who is studying communications at university in America, will join a roster of debutantes to have come out at Le Bal that includes Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Kitty Spencer.

Also attending this year will be Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, daughter of the 12th Duke of Marlborough, Bronwyn Vance, daughter of the actress Angela Bassett, and Jillian Chan, daughter of the actress Sandra Ng. Carolina will wear a black-and-white polka-dot strapless dress designed for her by Wes Gordon, who took over as creative director of Carolina Herrera in 2018, when the founder of the fashion house stepped aside.

Like all debutantes, she will be accompanied by a 'cavalier”, or male companion – in this case, her younger brother Magnus. Our dance lessons are a bit chaotic, but so fun, and we can’t wait to experience this together,” she tells HELLO! in a joint interview with her grandmother and her mother, Patricia Carolina Herrera Lansing.

CAROLINA HERRERA

CAROLINA HERRERA

Carolina, what is it like to see your granddaughter enter society as a debutante? I'm always proud of everything Carolina does and wants to do. It's a special moment for her. What values have you tried to pass on to your daughters and granddaughters? Love and respect for her family and for others. What was the process behind creating the perfect dress for Carolina at Le Bal? The creation was easy because Carolina knew exactly how she wanted to look, and [the result was] perfectly beautiful. Looking back on your career and life, what advice would you give to a 21-year-old girl? To work hard, always, in what you want to do, and success will come. How would you define "elegance" to a generation whose lives can seem so fast and so exposed? Elegance is always the same. It's not what you're wearing, it's the way you wear it. Individuality is very important.

CAROLINA LANSING

Carolina, what does participating in Le Bal mean to you? I'm proud to be a part of something so historical and meaningful, which showcases the elegance and excellence of women worldwide. What is the story behind the dress you’ve chosen for the ball? Wes and I wanted to pay homage to my grandmother. He is so talented, and it’s so moving to have him work on this with me and see his vision come to life. This dress is a nod to my grandma’s first collection; the black-and-white and polka-dots are reminiscent of it, and are also a classic Carolina Herrera look. Plus we’ve woven a little yellow bow on to the inside hem to pay homage to the first Good Girl perfume. How do you identify with your grandmother? I'm proud to share her name and hope to be as elegant and chic as she is, someday… still a work in progress. What is your style vision? Who are your favourite designers? Couture via street wear. Anything from vintage Dior to couture to Carolina Herrera – of course – to Supreme to Adidas to Clare V. What are you studying? Communications with an emphasis on Spanish and the music business. Have you thought about getting involved professionally in the fashion industry? I'm interested in music and fashion, and have always appreciated fashion. Is there a family value, ritual or life lesson that you treasure? Family comes first, and manners. What is your relationship with social media? How would you like to be seen? Reserved and private. I'm proud to be the 'daughter and granddaughter of', but would love to be known as Carolina Lansing. What does elegance mean to you today? Elegance is my family.

What is your favourite piece of clothing that your mother or grandmother has given you? I'm lucky to have not just one piece, but many. But if I had to pick one, it would be the Seventies top that my grandmother passed to my mother, who gave it to me.

PATRICIA CAROLINA HERRERA LANSING

Patricia, how did the idea of Carolina’s participation in Le Bal arise and how did you react? The idea arose from the happiest coincidence – a chance meeting with a friend. My [immediate] reaction was 'yes!', and then excitement about the dress. As a mother, what emotions are you experiencing during this process? We Herreras are a bit clutzy, and my initial fear was that the waltz might not go without a hitch. What role did you have in the preparations? Carolina knew what she wanted, and Wes and my mother were brilliant. I helped with any doubts she had, which were few, due to the beauty that Wes designed. It was such a fun process. What do you hope this event will bring to Carolina's life? I hope it brings happiness, curiosity and friendships, and that it opens up her world more.

