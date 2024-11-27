Lily Collins and Ava Philippe's debuts at Le Bal des Debutantes - a look back

Preparations for the annual Le Bal des Debutantes are underway as young women from the realms of aristocracy and high-flying families are set to descend on Paris.
The debs, which this year includes Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Ponti, will make their formal entrance into society at the glittering event on 30 November, showcasing some of the finest Haute Couture looks.
Over the years some notable names have appeared at Le Bal, including the Prince of Wales's cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor.
SOCIETY NEWS
Lily Collins and Ava Philippe also made their official debut into society at Le Bal, with the A-listers wowing in showstopping gowns.
Emily in Paris star Lily was a deb in 2007 alongside King Charles's distant relative, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, and jewellery designer and heiress, Tansy Aspinall.
The actress, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, dazzled in a bridal-esque embellished and feathered gown by Chanel Haute Couture, which featured a satin bow on its belt and an asymmetric hemline to show off her peep-toe heels.
Lily was escorted by cavalier, Richard Dennen, who is now editor of Tatler magazine. In 2019, Lily recalled the special night in Paris and shared throwback photos from the ball: "#TBT debutante baby! All dressed up for the Crillon Ball with @richarddennen and ready to dance into the weekend..."
Meanwhile, Ava Philippe – who is the daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe – made her debut at Le Bal in 2017.
The model, artist and actress looked like a fairytale princess in a gold A-line dress, by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.
Ava was the image of her mother with her hair styled in loose Hollywood waves, with a sweep of bronzer across her cheeks.
While Reese supported her daughter in Paris for the event, Ava was escorted by polo player, Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh, as she made her formal debut.
The pair even waltzed to a song from the La La Land soundtrack, with Ava later sharing her experience on Instagram, writing: "Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal."
Le Bal des Débutantes 2024
This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed...
Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio
Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio
Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux
H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen
Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne
Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja
Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain
Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay
Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos
Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos
Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer
Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky
Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans
Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas
Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny
Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz
Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang
Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao
