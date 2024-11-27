Lily Collins and Ava Philippe's debuts at Le Bal des Debutantes - a look back

Preparations for the annual Le Bal des Debutantes are underway as young women from the realms of aristocracy and high-flying families are set to descend on Paris.

The debs, which this year includes Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Ponti, will make their formal entrance into society at the glittering event on 30 November, showcasing some of the finest Haute Couture looks.

Over the years some notable names have appeared at Le Bal, including the Prince of Wales's cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor.

Lily Collins and Ava Philippe also made their official debut into society at Le Bal, with the A-listers wowing in showstopping gowns.

Emily in Paris star Lily was a deb in 2007 alongside King Charles's distant relative, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, and jewellery designer and heiress, Tansy Aspinall.

© Jean-Luce Hure / Bestimage Lily wowed in a Chanel gown

The actress, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, dazzled in a bridal-esque embellished and feathered gown by Chanel Haute Couture, which featured a satin bow on its belt and an asymmetric hemline to show off her peep-toe heels.

Lily was escorted by cavalier, Richard Dennen, who is now editor of Tatler magazine. In 2019, Lily recalled the special night in Paris and shared throwback photos from the ball: "#TBT debutante baby! All dressed up for the Crillon Ball with @richarddennen and ready to dance into the weekend..."

© Jean-Luce Hure / Bestimage Emily with her cavalier, Richard Dennen

Meanwhile, Ava Philippe – who is the daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe – made her debut at Le Bal in 2017.

The model, artist and actress looked like a fairytale princess in a gold A-line dress, by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

© Le Bal/Jacovides/Borde/Moreau/Bestimage Ava wowed in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown

Ava was the image of her mother with her hair styled in loose Hollywood waves, with a sweep of bronzer across her cheeks.

While Reese supported her daughter in Paris for the event, Ava was escorted by polo player, Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh, as she made her formal debut.

© Le Bal/Jacovides/Borde/Moreau/Bestimage Ava with her cavalier Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

The pair even waltzed to a song from the La La Land soundtrack, with Ava later sharing her experience on Instagram, writing: "Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal."

Le Bal des Débutantes 2024 This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed... Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio

Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio

Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux

H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen

Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne

Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja

Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain

Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay

Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos

Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos

Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer

Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky

Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans

Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas

Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny

Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz

Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang

Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao