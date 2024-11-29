Everything you need to know about Le Bal des Débutantes 2024

Another year, another instalment of Le Bal des Débutantes is set to bring royalty, socialites and A-list stars to Paris for the glittering annual affair held on Sunday 1 December 2024.
The Débutante Ball, often referred to simply as 'Le Bal' was started in 1958 and revived in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard as a modern reimagining of the traditional debutante ball.
Historically, debutante balls served as a formal introduction of young women to society, often signalling their readiness for marriage. As if plucked from Bridgerton, Le Bal has redefined this concept for the 21st century, transforming it into a celebration of talented young women, personal achievement, and philanthropy.
This year, several new faces are to make their societal debut at one of the most fashionable occasions in the calendar, but who are they?
Le Bal des Débutantes 2024
This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed...
Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio
Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio
Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux
H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen
Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne
Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja
Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain
Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay
Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos
Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos
Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer
Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky
Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans
Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas
Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny
Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz
Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang
Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao
Who goes to Le Bal des Débutantes?
It may come as no surprise that such an illustrious event is strictly by invitation only. Prospective debutantes are personally selected by Ophélie through a rigorous process, with organisers considering factors such as their family’s legacy, personal achievements, and alignment with the ball’s values of empowering young women.
Each year, Le Bal invites 20 to 25 young women, known as "debutantes," from prominent families around the world to make their debut as the diamonds of the season.
The radiant debs represent a spectrum of industries and cultures, ranging from royalty and entertainment to business and politics. They are paired with 'cavaliers,' often young men from similarly distinguished backgrounds, to make their grand entrance at the ball.
Last year's debs ranged from Olympians to entrepreneurs, businesswomen to artists, including royalty in the form of Princess Lissie Selassie of Ethiopia.
Countess Lara-Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck, daughter of Oscar-winning film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, was also on the invite list, as was British débutante Talitha Stern who hails from banking royalty.
Notable debs in previous years include Prince William's cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor, Princess Martha Louise of Norway's daughter, Leah Isadora Behn, and Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins.
In 2011, Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis was even given the honour of opening the celebrations with a father-daughter dance in the ballroom with her Die Hard star dad.
Where is Le Bal held?
Le Bal des Débutantes 2024 will take place in the opulent surroundings of the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris. This historic venue, once the residence of Prince Roland Bonaparte, provides a perfect backdrop of Parisian grandeur for the event.
Philanthropy is a key factor of Le Bal. This year, the focus was shared between two charities; the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world, and the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which provides advanced pediatric care, with special emphasis on pediatric cardiovascular problems, childhood cancers, organ transplantation, complex breathing problems, genetic disorders, and challenges associated with premature birth.
