Everything you need to know about Le Bal des Débutantes 2024

Another year, another instalment of Le Bal des Débutantes is set to bring royalty, socialites and A-list stars to Paris for the glittering annual affair held on Sunday 1 December 2024.

The Débutante Ball, often referred to simply as 'Le Bal' was started in 1958 and revived in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard as a modern reimagining of the traditional debutante ball.

Historically, debutante balls served as a formal introduction of young women to society, often signalling their readiness for marriage. As if plucked from Bridgerton, Le Bal has redefined this concept for the 21st century, transforming it into a celebration of talented young women, personal achievement, and philanthropy.

This year, several new faces are to make their societal debut at one of the most fashionable occasions in the calendar, but who are they?

Le Bal des Débutantes 2024 This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed... Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio

Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio

Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux

H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen

Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne

Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja

Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain

Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay

Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos

Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos

Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer

Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky

Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans

Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas

Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny

Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz

Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang

Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao

Who goes to Le Bal des Débutantes? WATCH: The best dressed at Le Bal des Debutantes 2023 It may come as no surprise that such an illustrious event is strictly by invitation only. Prospective debutantes are personally selected by Ophélie through a rigorous process, with organisers considering factors such as their family’s legacy, personal achievements, and alignment with the ball’s values of empowering young women.

Last year's debs ranged from Olympians to entrepreneurs, businesswomen to artists, including royalty in the form of Princess Lissie Selassie of Ethiopia. View post on Instagram Countess Lara-Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck, daughter of Oscar-winning film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, was also on the invite list, as was British débutante Talitha Stern who hails from banking royalty.

© Getty Lady Kitty Spencer, the late Princess Diana's niece, was a débutante in 2009 Notable debs in previous years include Prince William's cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor, Princess Martha Louise of Norway's daughter, Leah Isadora Behn, and Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins.

© Stephen Lovekin Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Belle Willis made her debut in 2011, aged 17 In 2011, Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis was even given the honour of opening the celebrations with a father-daughter dance in the ballroom with her Die Hard star dad.