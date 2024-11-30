Sophia Loren's granddaughter resembles a princess as she dazzles at Debutantes Ball rehearsal – exclusive

The Le Bal des Débutantes is taking place in Paris and among the many glamorous young women making their high-society debut is Lucia Ponti, the granddaughter of iconic actress Sophia Loren.

The 18-year-old looked like a princess as she dazzled in her bandeau-cut gown by Giorgio Armani which had a fresh, contemporary edge due to the striped detail, while still maintaining its classic grace. Her striking dress featured a delicate lace overlay and boasted a full, bombastic skirt. Lucia made a powerful style statement with a diamond and emerald choker.

Alongside Lucia's stunning dress, you can see all the outfits of the debutantes here, in HELLO!'s exclusive gallery.

Sophia and Lucia have a strong bond and talking to HELLO! ahead of the ball, the 18-year-old explained: "My grandmother always believed in timeless elegance and the importance of wearing something that reflects your true self.

"Growing up, she taught me the value of simplicity, tailoring, and always adding a touch of uniqueness to your outfit. Her wardrobe was filled with pieces that told a story, and I've carried that mindset with me "

She added: "I tend to go for dresses or clothes that make me feel confident but also are comfortable to wear.

"I had looked through other dresses that were featured in Le Bal in previous years, and they all individually represented the girls so beautifully. I just hoped to find a dress that would do the same for me."

The teenager also revealed that she and her grandmother were still able to spend "ample" time together and commented: "I am infinitely inspired by her and always feel grateful to have such an amazing role model to look up to."

Lucia's cavalier for the event is Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio.

The Débutante Ball, often referred to simply as 'Le Bal' was started in 1958 and revived in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard as a modern reimagining of the traditional debutante ball.

Historically, debutante balls served as a formal introduction of young women to society, often signalling their readiness for marriage. Le Bal has redefined this concept for the 21st century, transforming it into a celebration of talented young women, personal achievement, and philanthropy.