Anu Hinduja on merging ''luxury and F1' with her Princess Beatrice-approved fashion label

In the fast and furious world of Formula 1 racing, we can now officially add fashion to the mix.

The sport has always been synonymous with glamour and celebrities. Brad Pitt was recently seen touring the circuits in preparation for his new F1 film. The sport is renowned for attracting the bold and beautiful to iconic races in Monaco, Silverstone, and beyond. And now there's a new star in pole position, albeit off the track: AN-Y1 (pronounced anyone), the fashion brand launched by entrepreneurial sisters Anu Hinduja and Nandita Mahtani.

The sisters' passion for fashion runs deep. Anuran boutiques in London's fashionable enclaves of Knightsbridge and Notting Hill for many years, catering to an A-list clientele that included Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Madonna.

And while fashion may be famously fickle, today's style icons are gravitating toward timeless design, quality materials and just the right splash of fun. With a combined 30 years in the fashion industry, sisters and co-founders of the rising label AN-Y1 have returned from a brief hiatus with renewed vision and a shared mission.

Redefining modern luxury

© Tom Jameson Their main goal is mixing luxury fashion with F1

Their latest venture, born of a love of fashion and Formula 1, is redefining the meaning of modern luxury. '''We've always envisioned creating a partnership,'' Anu explains. ''But AN-Y1 came together organically through our shared love of fashion and F1.

''Fashion has always been at the core of who we are,'' she says. ''We came back when we realised there was a real gap in the market – an opportunity to merge luxury fashion and F1 in a way that hadn't been done before.''

The brand's name, AN-Y1, reflects their inclusive ethos. ''We wanted to create something unisex, versatile and effortlessly stylish. AN-Y1 isn't just a brand, it's a movement. It's for anyone who values quality, craftsmanship and quiet luxury.''

Blending cultures

© Tom Jameson The label nods to two cultures

Having grown up between India and London, the sisters credit their unique design aesthetic to both cultures. ''India's vibrant colours and craftsmanship inspire us, while London's edgy, cool vibe adds that modern twist. That blend is the DNA of AN-Y1.''

Their return to fashion comes with a clear mission: to resist the constantly changing trends and the overproduction of fast fashion.

''In many ways, the industry hasn't evolved as much as it should,'' they reflect.

''With AN-Y1, we're committed to intentional design: timeless pieces that stand apart from fleeting trends.''

Sister act

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Van The sisters make a good team

Working together as sisters, surprisingly, comes with ease. ''It feels natural,'' they say. ''We're both creative and business-minded, so we collaborate across all areas – from design to strategy.'' Their latest initiative is a perfect example of their shared vision.

Inspired by classic motor sport culture, the 'Gulf Oil' badges pay homage to racing heritage. ''Gulf's iconic light blue and orange palette aligns beautifully with our aesthetic. It's our way of honouring history while pushing fashion forward.''

It was an easy choice, especially as Gulf Oil International Ltd is owned by the Hinduja family.

2025 trends

Women, they note, are looking for more than glamour – they want balance.

''Today’s woman wants versatility. Fashion that’s luxurious, practical wearable. Sporty comfort with an edge.'' When asked about favourites from their collection, they don't hesitate:

''The vintage brown Moto jacket and our classic bomber are standouts. They perfectly capture AN-Y1's identity – luxury with attitude.''

Their inspirations are as varied as their designs: travel, art galleries, exhibitions and culture. Favourite destinations such as Italy and Miami bring vibrancy and character to their work.

Busy lifestyles

© @an_y1official Princess Beatrice wearing AN-Y1 in Monaco

Balancing business with motherhood is no small feat. ''It's all about presence and prioritising our time, whether with family or work.''

Style icons? They admire the effortless elegance of Cindy Crawford, Hailey Bieber, Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Rahul Mishra. Outside their label, their wardrobes include The Row, Hermes, Zara and Phoebe Philo.

Looking ahead, the future of AN-Y1 is expansive. Pit stops include ''exploring homeware and accessories – bringing our vision into new spaces but always staying true to our roots''.