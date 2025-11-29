Bella Hadid stuns in naked dress for major announcement

Bella Hadid infused her latest campaign for her coveted fragrance line, Ôrəbella, with an ethereal sense of glamour. The supermodel embraced the sultry yet stylish naked-dress trend, wearing a sheer, embellished gown for a recent photoshoot.

The mini-dress featured capped sleeves and a plunging neckline, adorned with delicate floral jeweled embroidery in shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and pink. Bella wore the intricately crafted piece completely braless and paired the look with colorful statement earrings.

The fragrance founder styled her luscious blonde locks into tight, beachy curls while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a radiant complexion, a shimmery eye, and a glossy lip.

© @bellahadid Bella wore a sheer embellished dress for her latest campaign

Bella took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the shoot, showcasing her posing with her signature fragrance, Window2Soul – a crystal-sculpted bottle crowned with a gleaming golden cap. "Behind the scenes of our newest Window to Soul campaign for @orebella I can't pick favorites but if you were to ask … W2S is my go-to girl….i love her so much," she penned in the caption.

Ôrəbella

The supermodel's fragrance line, which launched last year in the US, includes five scents – Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Night Cap, Blooming Fire, and Eternal Roots. Each fragrance is alcohol-free, skin-nourishing, and formulated with essential oils. The collection of "aura-elevating scents" vows to "boost both mood and aura".

The products include the brand's signature bi-phase formula that features two layers that are activated with a shake to infuse with and last on the skin.

© @bellahadid Bella embraced the naked-dress trend

The first layer promises to nourish the skin with its proprietary 'Ôrəlixir™ base that is crafted from snow mushroom and a five-oil blend that includes camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea. Meanwhile, the second layer boosts both mood and aura with the mixture of aromatherapy essential oils and fragrance notes from responsibly sourced ingredients.

Bella Hadid's best naked dress looks

The 29-year-old has never been one to shy away from crystal embellished fabrics, sultry lace, or delicate mesh. HELLO! takes a look back at her best naked dress moments from throughout the years.

© Getty Images Cannes Film Festival 2024 Bella wowed in a see-through beige dress from Saint Laurent at The Apprentice premiere.



© Getty Images for MTV MTV Video Music Awards 2020 The star sported a Nensi Dojaka look to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The ensemble featured a sheer black top that boasted bra cut-outs and black tailored pants.





© Penske Media via Getty Images amfAR Gala 2017 Bella looked beautiful in a corseted, embellishedRené Caovilla dress to the amfAR Gala in 2017.



© Getty Images Met Gala 2017 The supermodel stole the show in a black bejewelled Alexander Wang catsuit to the 2017 Met Gala.

