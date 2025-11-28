Larry David's daughter Cazzie, 31, wows in mini skirt and statement boots

Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, 31 stunned everyone while showing off her edgy style. Cazzie celebrated the FRAME & Amelia Gray collaboration at an intimate gathering at Chateau in Beverly Hills on November 18. The actress flaunted her silhouette in a curve-hugging dark denim jean mini-skirt, knee-high black leather boots, black tank top, a black leather jacket that's cropped at the waist, and a matching black leather over-the-shoulder bag. She finished the look off with her sleek, straight black locks, and a matte light brown lipstick.

© Getty Images Cazzie attended the FRAME & Amelia Gray Collaboration event at Chateau Marmont on November 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Although Cazzie has a flair for fashion, she heavily dislikes shopping. She wrote in her article for The Wall Street Journal: "I INTENSELY HATE shopping. There are many reasons for this but first and foremost is the vale of stress that accompanies it. Looking at the mass of clothes and thinking about the people who made them for less than minimum wage because Gen Z decided tennis skirts are essential and how all of it will eventually wind up in a landfill makes it hard to concentrate on buying jeans."

© Getty Images Cazzie tends to love leather looks

She also openly revealed that the retail setup itself quickly deters her from the activity, because it triggers her insecurities. Cazzie added: "The lighting is often so upsetting to my fragile self-image that if I so much as catch a glimpse of myself in one of the 700 mirrors, I'm useless for the rest of the day. I'm also very lazy, and shopping requires a lot of patience, energy and enthusiasm—none of which I have."

© WireImage Her style is very edgy and rock n' roll

Because of her strong dislike towards shopping, Cazzie came up with a unique solution in order to build her closet. She revealed: "Therefore, at the age of 26, I have a wardrobe that largely consists of clothes I've stolen from other people—primarily ex-boyfriends. Boys are less possessive than girls about clothes, so I've been able to swipe a good amount off them. We all know the most comfortable clothing is made for men." Cazzie may enjoy getting dressed up for her nights out, however, when she's at home, she prefers to remain casual. She expressed: "On the day-to-day I am dressed like a man—a lazy man—who never leaves the couch".

© WireImage She is an actress just like her father

The rising star is heavily involved in the entertainment industry just like her dad. She has acted in Stealing Pulp Fiction, The Umbrella Academy, Dropout and more. Cazzie was a director, writer and actor in the TV series I Love You Forever, and Eighty-Sixed. She is also the author of her New York Times best-selling book No One Asked for This, which she published in 2020. Cazzie received a Bachelor of Arts degree for studying writing for film and television at Emerson College, and she graduated in 2016. Her first acting role was alongside her dad and sister Romy M. David in an episode of Hannah Montana in 2007.