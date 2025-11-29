Christina Hendricks showcases jaw-dropping curves on date night with husband George Bianchini

Christina Hendricks looked incredible on a recent date night with her husband, George Bianchini.

The 50-year-old actress made a jaw-dropping entrance at the premiere of Focus Features' Hamnet in LA on November 18, rocking a bright green dress that highlighted her curvaceous figure.

Christina looked beautiful in the eye-catching frock, which boasted a midi length with a softly pleated skirt, capped sleeves, and a cinched waist that accentuated her hourglass shape.

The green color was a striking contrast to her flaming red hair, which she wore down in soft curls, adding a vibrant lip and soft blush to complement her porcelain skin tone.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christina Hendricks shares glimpse inside marital home

© Getty Images Christina's curvaceous figure looked incredible in her bright green dress

George, meanwhile, looked smart in a classic dark pants-and-jacket combo, with a white shirt and a dark green tie, as he posed for photos affectionately holding his wife's hand.

Steadicam operator George proposed to Christina in March 2023, and they exchanged vows on April 20, 2024, in front of 76 guests at the Napoleon House, a French Quarter landmark, in New Orleans.

© Getty Images Christina's hair and makeup looked striking against her green dress

The wedding was officiated by Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, and Christina wore a custom Katya Katya lace gown with a high neck, long sleeves, and an A-line skirt.

She paired it with a custom Claire Pettibone veil with pale gray silk ribbons and lace flowers.

© WireImage Christina and George sweetly held hands on the carpet

Discussing their wedding location, Christina explained why New Orleans holds special significance to her and her husband.

"New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me," she told People.

"And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle."

© Getty Images George coordinated with Christina in a green tie

She added: "It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually."

One month later, the newlyweds recreated their wedding at home in LA so they could marry again in front of Christina's mother, Jackie Sue, who has Alzheimer's and was unable to attend the first ceremony.

Alongside many photos from the special day on Instagram, Christina wrote: "My mother has Alzheimer's and was not able to come to New Orleans for our wedding, so we brought the wedding to her yesterday in our backyard.

© Instagram Christina and George married in April 2024

"My mother has always been my best friend and there was no way we weren't going to share our love and celebrate with the biggest supporter and cheerleader in my life."

She continued: "When you are living so in the moment, so in the present, it is so important to have beauty and love and happiness around you. This time we had flower girls and dogs and more wonderful friends join us."

Christina mentioned some of the special touches her second wedding day had: "@garbage surprised us with a Scottish wedding twist to this ceremony and it was another perfect day. @gillyflowersla made beautiful arrangements inspired by our New Orleans wedding and who wouldn't want to wear their wedding dress twice!!!"