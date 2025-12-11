Kelly Ripa reveals new off-camera rule after suffering wardrobe mishap

Kelly Ripa revealed that her winter wardrobe is causing more problems than comfort, as she opened up about her staff holiday party during the December 10 episode of LIVE. Kelly shared that "it was so warm last night" that she decided to wear a "really warm sweater" and a pair of "really warm jeans" to the festive bash.

The outfit malfunction unfolded when the talk show host started to overheat and suddenly realised she had nothing on beneath her cozy knit. "And I got so hot, and I was like, you know what? I’m going to take off my sweater," she shared. "And then I realized, because I’m doing this new thing now. If I'm not on camera, no bra, no make-up. Like that’s my life motto. No bra, no make-up."

Mark Consuelos then chimed in on the anecdote with a hilarious comment. "Same," he joked. "That’s my whole thing in life now. And I realized that because I had no bra on, I couldn’t take my sweater off," added Kelly.

© ABC Kelly Ripa addressed her outfit mishap

Kelly admitted that her bra is "like a sports bra," explaining that "most women wear the bra I wear out to the clurb." She continued: "It's not sexy. And I was like, oh, I'll just take off my sweater."

"You can’t do it," replied Mark. Kelly then playfully teased that she "could’ve done it" and that "probably no one would’ve noticed" that she was not wearing a bra. "But I feel like everybody here suffers enough. They don’t need that kind of stuff in their psyche,” she shared. "And also, I didn’t want anyone stepping on my nipples. People were dancing and you never know what’s going to fall down. So sorry! No nipples for you guys."

© ABC Kelly adjusted her blouse

It seems to have been a week full of wardrobe malfunctions for the 55-year-old. During the December 9 episode of LIVE, Kelly was caught on air adjusting her outfit as the cameras began rolling.

© Disney Kelly is known for her fashion-forward outfits

Mark asked his wife, "Are you getting dressed?" "I’m still getting dressed," Kelly admitted. "Hey guys, I’m not going to lie, 10 seconds ago, I was not dressed at all. And now I'm sort of half-dressed." Mark then playfully attempted to steal a glance at his wife’s blouse while she was adjusting it. "Łęt me see, let me check you out," he said. "No no, I’m missing a lot of things. I’m missing a belt," replied Kelly.

"I think my fly is up, we’re fine, we’re fine. Somehow we made it," she added.