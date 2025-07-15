Kelly Ripa's musician daughter wows with sun-soaked bikini photo from luxe getaway

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos is taking in some R&R while living away from her New York City abode with her famous family.

The 24-year-old divides her time primarily between NYC and London, where she first spent time while in her study abroad program from New York University, alongside her English boyfriend Cassius.

Lola, a working musician who is currently working on her debut EP, took to her Instagram Stories with a glimpse of her latest vacation with Cassius and some friends.

She included a selfie from their flight, plus others with her friends, a glimpse of their waterside home, and capped off with a stunning sun-soaked photo.

In it, she is seen lounging on a transparent pool float with her friend, both wearing bikinis (with Lola opting for a chocolate brown string two-piece) while soaking up the rays, their beautiful home for their trip spanning out behind them.

Kelly recently commented on her daughter's chic sense of style to People, gushing: "I think that Lola has truly one of the most unique and totally 'her' senses of style. I'm always pleasantly surprised by the way Lola puts an outfit together."

"I remember being her age and hitting all the vintage shops and really being able to work with what I found there. And I see [her] do that all the time," she continued, then directly addressing her daughter. "You always look sophisticated, but definitely youthful and rock n' roll and all of the things I wish I was brave enough to do when I was your age, but never had the courage to pull off."

Lola made her musical debut in 2022 with the song "Paranoia Silverlining," having since released droplet singles each year, with the last being 2024's "The Watcher."

The budding musician was a guest on her mom's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa recently, and commented on the shift in their relationship from parent-child to confidantes.

"For me, I think when I went to university my first year, I was not happy at all," Lola recalled. "I was going through a bit of a thing and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents."

"Like most cases, when you're growing up, your parents [are] always telling you like when you're older you're gonna wish you listened to me. And there's so many times in my life where I'm now like, oh my god, I completely get it."

"When I have children one day, I'll probably say the same thing to them and they'll tell me to F off. And that will be the cycle," she joked. "But that's when I started really feeling like I didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents."

Lola also shared her opinion on parents needing to grow alongside their kids and embracing a change in their dynamic. "Listen, the shift happens until they do something wrong and they're like, we're not your friend. I'm your mom. That room is my room. That phone is my phone. That door is my door."