Kelly Ripa suffers wardrobe malfunction live on-air: 'I'm missing a lot of things'

Kelly Ripa had an unexpected wardrobe mishap on the December 9 episode of LIVE, and she didn’t shy away from addressing it. Mark Consuelos kicked off the show by asking his wife, "Are you getting dressed?"

"I’m still getting dressed," Kelly admitted. "Hey guys, I’m not going to lie, 10 seconds ago, I was not dressed at all. And now I'm sort of half-dressed." Mark then playfully attempted to steal a glance at his wife’s blouse while she was adjusting it. "Łęt me see, let me check you out," he said. "No no, I’m missing a lot of things. I’m missing a belt," replied Kelly.

Mark tried to ease the moment by reassuring his wife that she looked perfectly fine. "It looks good," he said. "Look, it's fine. We're all together," added Kelly. "I think my fly is up, we’re fine, we’re fine. Somehow we made it."

The hectic beginning spilled into the rest of the show, as Kelly revealed it had been a particularly chaotic morning. "You still have a lozenge in your mouth, I have a piece of gum in my mouth," said Mark. "You were banging on the door and I kept screaming, 'No!'" replied Kelly.

Mark – who shares kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, with his wife – joined LIVE officially in 2023 following Ryan Seacrest's departure. Ryan left the show due to the demands of traveling back and forth between his home in Los Angeles and the studio in New York, as well as his desire to focus on other projects.

Back in July, Kelly revealed that she and Mark were initially hesitant about sharing the spotlight together. In an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kelly admitted that Mark had an unexpected reaction when he was first offered the permanent role on ABC. "It was really about convincing Mark," she explained. "Because initially when they came to Mark, he flat out refused."

"I also thought that was kind of a bad idea," she shared. "I was like, a husband and a wife hosting a morning show is different from a husband and wife acting together or producing something together."

Despite the couple's initial hesitation, they have proved popular with television fans. "The audience really responds to Mark because Mark has a gives zero [expletive] attitude," Kelly said. "And the audience loves that. There’s no artifice with him. If he hates something, he hates it out loud no matter how much we’re supposed to love it. And when he thinks something is dumb, he says it no matter how much we’re supposed to pretend to like whatever the thing is."

Back in April, the show moved to a brand new studio at 7 Hudson Square, following over four decades at their Upper West Side home at 7 Lincoln Square. Kelly described The Walt Disney headquarters as "1.2 million square feet".

"Welcome to our glistening new studio," Kelly said at the time, with the camera panning to showcase not just the large, sleek space, but also the view behind them, markedly different from the previous set.

LIVE's former home boasted a still image of the New York City skyline, while their new home has floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the actual sights of NYC.