Billie Eilish looks unrecognizable in special photo on milestone day

Billie Eilish ushered in her 24th birthday on December 19, 2025, with an adorable throwback photograph. While we’re sure the singer is set to have a blast on her special day, her baby photo suggests that birthdays haven’t always been her favorite thing.

The musician took to Instagram to share an old baby photo of herself taken on her third birthday. The image shows a blonde Billie in tears as she’s presented with a large pink-and-purple unicorn cake. Despite the meltdown, she looked sweet in a pink long-sleeved top, finished with a matching beaded necklace draped around her neck.

In the caption, she penned: "24."

© Instagram Billie shared the throwback photo on her birthday

The girly, colorful ensemble is worlds away from Billie’s current sartorial agenda. She rose to prominence wearing oversized, baggy silhouettes – think boxy hoodies, loose shorts, layered streetwear, and statement sneakers. Over time, her look has evolved. While she still embraces oversized fits, Billie now experiments more freely with tailoring, corsetry, vintage glamour, and high fashion, often mixing masculine and feminine elements. She's known for her dramatic red-carpet moments, unexpected fabrics, and custom designer pieces.

"I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body," she told Vanity Fair in 2021. "Since I can remember, [fashion] has been how I convey my feelings, how I feel about myself, and my mood. It’s really like a security blanket, and I can’t remember when it wasn’t."

She continued: "And I have this feeling that I’ve had for many years that’s kind of this thing about myself where no matter, looking back at myself in the past, no matter how weird I thought I dressed or looked, or did this or that, as long as I was being genuine and that’s really what I was wanting to wear at the time, I’m always going to look at that and be proud of myself for doing that."

© Getty Images for Live Nation Ent Billie's style has evolved over the years

"I would say that when I was, like, 15 and 16, when I knew that what I was wearing was exactly how I wanted to present myself and be seen and identify as, and no matter how crazy it looks to me now, I will always respect that girl and respect that feeling of power and this is what I’m presenting myself as and that’s it, period," she added. "So yeah, fashion is really a communication tool for me and always depicts how I feel and how I look and move and how I talk. And it really just makes me different. And if I feel uncomfortable in something that I’m wearing, I just don’t feel like myself, and I feel like a fraud and I feel angry and I feel overstimulated. It’s interesting. It’s interesting how fashion has always made me or broke me."

The singer previously spoke to Vogue about learning to love her appearance. "I've never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way, so I definitely never struggled with the idea that it would overshadow anything, since I didn't even really see it myself," she shared. "I've had to really convince myself that I am beautiful. Being a woman is hard."

Billie has been honest in the past about her struggles with her body image. During her Vogue interview, she admitted she became vegan because she wanted to "lose weight".

As a fashion writer, to mark Billie’s latest trip around the sun, I’m revisiting some of her most stylish moments this year.

© FilmMagic Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere The singer donned a preppy ensemble from the Prada spring/summer ready-to-wear collection. The look featured a forest-green crocheted sweater adorned with military-green patches on the forearms and stitched along the shoulders. The hemline was accented with fringe tassels. The garment was layered over a blue button-up and styled with black tailored pants.



© Getty Images WSJ Innovator Awards 2025 Billie rocked a navy jacket with a matching midi skirt from Miu Miu's spring/summer 2026 collection. The tailored number was stylized with a coloful silk scarf that was tucked into a gray V-neck weather.



© Getty Images 67th GRAMMY Awards The musician wore a black nylon top from Prada that featured elegant lacing on the bust. A white button-up shirt was layered beneath the collared garment and the look was completed with wide-leg navy pants and a black sailor's cap.

© Getty Images GRAMMY show outfit For her performance, wore an ensemble from Martine Rose's autumn/winter 2025 collection. Billie rocked a yellow jersey with a Los Angeles Dodgers fitted hat and baggy jeans.

