Billie Eilish delighted fans with another one of her signature photo dumps featuring outtakes from her summer and life on the road, touring the world for her album Hit Me Hard and Soft, and they were definitely not ready.

The singer, 23, took to her Instagram page with a collection of snaps that featured her backstage on the tour, enjoying goofier moments with friends, some casual selfies, and even a dog photo for good measure.

© Instagram Her latest bikini snap also had her tiny tattoo peeking through

She also included a snap of herself posing for a selfie with a friend, sunning themselves in bikinis, with Billie opting for a graphic art-themed string two-piece she's shown off on social media in the past.

In the photo, Billie wore a pair of Gucci sunglasses and a tiny gold chain, with the bikini subtly showing off her tiny chest tattoo, the word "Eilish" underneath her bust.

"Draft," she simply captioned the post, which left fans in a frenzy, reacting with comments like: "We were starving and we got fed so good wow," and: "I wish I was just 1% as cool as you are," as well as: "TWO PHOTO DUMPS?! What did we do to deserve this omg," plus: "Sorry still not over this wtf do I do with life hello I’m going insane giejwhshw."

Billie's tattoos

Billie has a plethora of tattoos all over her body, although most of them are small and subtle, ones she very rarely showcases online.

Between 2023-24, she debuted her most recent pair of tattoos, the words "Hard & Soft" inked on her abs, a tribute to her latest studio album, which received critical acclaim and was a worldwide commercial success, spawning the global hit "Birds of a Feather."

© Instagram Billie shared a new collection of photos on Instagram, as iconic as ever

She has a massive back tattoo spanning her neck to her lower back, three fairies on her hand, plus a Chinese dragon on her hip and thigh.

Who is Billie currently dating?

Most recently, the Grammy-winning singer was in the news after she sparked speculation that she had started dating a friend, and one of her tour's openers, Nat Wolff.

The 30-year-old singer was photographed recently cozying up to the singer and sharing a kiss with her, although neither have commented on the reports and are still good friends.

© Getty Images Reports suggested Billie was quietly dating her friend and tour opener Nat Wolff

Nat is a former child star, best known for Nickelodeon's The Naked Brothers Band with his brother Alex, with him and Billie reportedly first meeting on the set of her "CHIHIRO" music video, in which he starred as a mysterious love interest. The pair then joined her on tour as one of her opening acts.

Billie's tour

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour kicked off on September 29, 2024 in Quebec City, four months after the release of its parent album.

It is slated to run for a total of 106 dates across four continents and has so far reportedly grossed $63 million. Billie last performed on July 27 in Dublin, Ireland.

© Instagram She also gave a glimpse into her life on the road with "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour"

She will return to the stage on August 16 for two dates in Saitama, Japan before returning to the United States for the final stretch of the tour in October, after a month-long break. The tour will conclude on November 23 in San Francisco.