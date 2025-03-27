Billie Eilish's photos in lacy lingerie spark fan frenzy

In the midst of a successful global tour, Billie Eilish is still finding ways to get her fans in a tizzy, and her latest set of photos did just that.

The singer-songwriter, 23, most recently appeared in new promotional photos from the campaign for her latest fragrance from Billie Eilish Fragrances, Your Turn.

The release is the third from her company, following Eilish with its gold theming, and Eilish No. 2 which went silver. Your Turn is more platinum and hard edge centric.

© Getty Images Billie is in the middle of a headlining world tour

For the campaign, however, Billie matched her long jet black locks for her latest album era with softer, more feminine styles, opting for lace lingerie pieces, including a bustier and an off-white slip dress.

Latest photos of her from the promotional shoot quickly sent fans into a frenzy, leaving comments like: "Literally the most gorgeous person in the worlddd," and: "Billie i just died," as well as: "Nobody is looking at that damn perfume," plus: "The pictures for this campaign are absolutely amazing."

Recently, Billie spoke with Triple J radio about her love for scents, and how that also extends to her brother FINNEAS, who is a supporting act for select dates of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

"He has this one candle that has been our studio scent for a long time," she shared. "It's funny because I'm such a big scent person and I love everything that involves scents and fragrance and any of that stuff. The amount of candles I have in my house is really a bit much."

"But because it's Finneas, he has this one candle that is always lit in the studio and so every time I smell it, it smells like making the album."

© WireImage The singer has released three fragrances so far, the latest being Your Turn

"It's also can be tough because you smell something and it brings you… immediately right back into the moment of something horrible that happened or something great that happened," she quipped.

"I wear different perfumes all the time, I don't just stick to one," Billie continued, saying that she switches things up often so as to not have one scent stuck in her brain, impacted in part by her synesthesia diagnosis.

"There's a lot of scents that I have to just be like 'Well, it was great but I just can't'," the "Wildflower" singer continued. "It takes me like… I think I get over it though after a certain amount of years."

"Like, there's some scents that I was not wearing until four years go by and it's like, 'Maybe I can come back to this'."

© Getty Images "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" concludes on July 27, 2025

Billie opened up about her synesthesia during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when promoting her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, detailing how her perception of concepts with certain shapes and colors inspired her to be more hands-on with her visuals.

© Getty Images "...Finneas, he has this one candle that is always lit in the studio and so every time I smell it, it smells like making the album."

"Like all my videos for the most part have to do with synesthesia, all of my artwork, everything I do live, all the colors for each song, it's because those are the colors for those songs specifically," she explained.