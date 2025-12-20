Kate Hudson is a scene-stealer in skin-tight plunging dress

While Kate Hudson is known for adorning herself in embellished gowns, layers of tulle, and larger-than-life silhouettes, she also knows how to keep her sartorial agenda refreshingly simple with the timeless allure of a little black dress.
During an appearance on the red carpet for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kate stepped out in a figure-hugging number from Balmain. Styled by Emily Sanchez, Kate’s look featured a simple black dress with a bandeau neckline, cut elegantly just at the ankle. The bodice was finished with a striking gold-tone buckle accent.
Celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg styled the actress's luscious blonde locks into a shoulder grazing bob with a side parting while her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of Quinn Murphy.
Kate's sculpted physique is hardly surprising given her dedication to her fitness routine. "I need to be moving to feel good," she told People in August last year. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga." She continued: "I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind. It’s not just about trying to look good physically, it’s important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!."
The star explained that dieting "puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly". "Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it’s a change of life-style," she shared. The star trains with Brian Nguyenm with the fitness routine focused on strength exercises. "One day, I tuned in and I was like ... I don’t feel strong, I feel long and I love my Pilates but as I get older... am I doing enough (strength) exercises?," she told TODAY.
Kate has been busy serving up a fashion marathon while promoting her new film, Song Sung Blue. The movie is based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in the 1980s. Kate stars as Claire Sardina alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Mike Sardina. The film is directed by Craig Brewer, an American filmmaker best known for Footloose, Hustle & Flow, and Black Snake Moan.
"Craig [Brewer, the director] wanted to start in the recording studio, that was really the first time Hugh and I connected which was really nice because it's very quiet, and you're quite vulnerable when you're in a recording studio," Kate told the audience during the London premiere, which included HELLO! "You make a lot of mistakes and so it was great to break the ice that way," she said.
"Craig gave me great freedom for my harmonies and pushed me as well at times, saying, 'You can lean into that more,' and it was a wonderful way to begin this whole process," she said.
As a fashion writer, I'm taking a look back at Kate's promotional tour wardrobe. London-Colombian stylist Sophie Lopez is no stranger to styling Kate in silky high-fashion numbers, and often plucks bold ensembles deep from the fashion archives.