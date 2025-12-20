Kate Hudson is a scene-stealer in skin-tight plunging dress

While Kate Hudson is known for adorning herself in embellished gowns, layers of tulle, and larger-than-life silhouettes, she also knows how to keep her sartorial agenda refreshingly simple with the timeless allure of a little black dress.

During an appearance on the red carpet for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kate stepped out in a figure-hugging number from Balmain. Styled by Emily Sanchez, Kate’s look featured a simple black dress with a bandeau neckline, cut elegantly just at the ankle. The bodice was finished with a striking gold-tone buckle accent.

Celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg styled the actress's luscious blonde locks into a shoulder grazing bob with a side parting while her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of Quinn Murphy.

Kate shared the look on Instagram

Kate's sculpted physique is hardly surprising given her dedication to her fitness routine. "I need to be moving to feel good," she told People in August last year. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga." She continued: "I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind. It’s not just about trying to look good physically, it’s important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!."

The star explained that dieting "puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly". "Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it’s a change of life-style," she shared. The star trains with Brian Nguyenm with the fitness routine focused on strength exercises. "One day, I tuned in and I was like ... I don’t feel strong, I feel long and I love my Pilates but as I get older... am I doing enough (strength) exercises?," she told TODAY.

Kate has been busy serving up a fashion marathon while promoting her new film, Song Sung Blue. The movie is based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in the 1980s. Kate stars as Claire Sardina alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Mike Sardina. The film is directed by Craig Brewer, an American filmmaker best known for Footloose, Hustle & Flow, and Black Snake Moan.

"Craig [Brewer, the director] wanted to start in the recording studio, that was really the first time Hugh and I connected which was really nice because it's very quiet, and you're quite vulnerable when you're in a recording studio," Kate told the audience during the London premiere, which included HELLO! "You make a lot of mistakes and so it was great to break the ice that way," she said.

© Focus Features Kate Hudson as Claire Sardina and Hugh Jackman as Mike Sardina in director Craig Brewer's SONG SUNG BLUE

"Craig gave me great freedom for my harmonies and pushed me as well at times, saying, 'You can lean into that more,' and it was a wonderful way to begin this whole process," she said.

As a fashion writer, I'm taking a look back at Kate's promotional tour wardrobe. London-Colombian stylist Sophie Lopez is no stranger to styling Kate in silky high-fashion numbers, and often plucks bold ensembles deep from the fashion archives.

© Getty Images Paris premiere Styled by Sophie Lopez, Kate stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana satin gown accented by a black built-in bra that peeked out beneath the bodice. The dress fell elegantly just below the ankle and featured panelled detailing on the front along with thick, structured straps. The look nods to the bullet bras of the 1950s, which were propelled back into the fashion spotlight when Jean Paul Gaultier reimagined them for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Madonna later cemented the style’s iconic status during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

© Jeff Spicer/WireImage London premiere The actress put a Cinderella spin on the naked dress trend. Kate wore a blue Stella McCartney gown that featured long-sleeves and structured shoulders. The sheer number was adorned with floral lace embroidery and embellished with delicate black gemstones. The dress was layered over a corseted nude mini dress that boasted a waist-cinching silhouette.

© Getty Images Berlin premiere Kate leaned into method dressing in an electric blue gown by Vera Wang. The dress was crafted from sheer fabric and boasted a draped silhouette with a plunging neckline. The garment was layered over a black triangle bra and blue mini skirt.

© Getty Images New York premiere The actress wore a green gown with a plunging neckline from Valentino. The garment was cinched at the waist by a silky sash at the waist, and boasted hues of lime and chartreuse. The dress featured a flowing skirt with a mini train.