Kate Hudson shows off toned physique in sultry black lingerie and stockings

Kate Hudson just proved that the underwear-as-outerwear trend is still sizzling this season. Following the Song Sung Blue Paris premiere on Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs of her glam process.

One photo captured Kate posing in front of a mirror. The star showed off her killer abs as she donned a black cone bra with a pair of sheer stockings. Kate's luscious blonde locks were slicked back while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a bold red lip.

The lingerie was later layered with a pale pink number from Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Sophie Lopez, Kate stunned in a satin gown accented by a black built-in bra that peeked out beneath the bodice. The dress fell elegantly just below the ankle and featured panelled detailing on the front along with thick, structured straps.

© Instagram Kate Hudson posed ahead of the event

The '80s-inspired garment was accessorized with diamond-encrusted stud earrings from Anita Ko. and a pair of black patent leather heels. The look nods to the bullet bras of the 1950s, which were propelled back into the fashion spotlight when Jean Paul Gaultier reimagined them for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Madonna later cemented the style’s iconic status during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

London-Colombian stylist Sophie Lopez is no stranger to styling Kate in silky high-fashion numbers, and often plucks bold ensembles deep from the fashion archives. Kate has been busy serving up a fashion marathon during the press tour. For the London premiere, the actress put a Cinderella spin on the naked dress trend. Kate wore a blue Stella McCartney gown that featured long-sleeves and structured shoulders. The sheer number was adorned with floral lace embroidery and embellished with delicate black gemstones. The dress was layered over a corseted nude mini dress that boasted a waist-cinching silhouette.

© Getty Images Kate stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana dress

Meanwhile, for the Berlin premiere, Kate leaned into method dressing in an electric blue gown by Vera Wang. The dress was crafted from sheer fabric and boasted a draped silhouette with a plunging neckline. The garment was layered over a black triangle bra and blue mini skirt.

© Corbis via Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson at the Song Sung Blue premiere

Song Sung Blue is based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in the 1980s. Kate stars as Claire Sardina alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Mike Sardina. The film is directed by Craig Brewer, an American filmmaker best known for Footloose, Hustle & Flow, and Black Snake Moan. "Craig [Brewer, the director] wanted to start in the recording studio, that was really the first time Hugh and I connected which was really nice because it's very quiet, and you're quite vulnerable when you're in a recording studio," Kate told the audience during the London premiere, which included HELLO! "You make a lot of mistakes and so it was great to break the ice that way," she said.

"Craig gave me great freedom for my harmonies and pushed me as well at times, saying, 'You can lean into that more,' and it was a wonderful way to begin this whole process," she said.