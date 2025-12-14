Oliver Hudson calls out sister Kate's appearance at premiere with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: 'Not fair to me'

The A Merry Little Ex-Mas actor showed his support for his sister at the Song Sung Blue premiere, but couldn't resist ribbing her just a bit

Oliver Hudson (L) and Kate Hudson seen at the Premiere of Focus Features' "Song Sung Blue" after party during 2025 AFI Fest at Mother Wolf on October 26, 2025 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
It was a celebratory night for the Hudson-Hawn-Russell clan in New York City on December 11, the premiere of Song Sung Blue, which stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

The night was especially memorable for Kate, 46, who had her mom Goldie Hawn and her "Pa" Kurt Russell in attendance to proudly cheer her on. While her brother Oliver Hudson, 49, couldn't attend, he was sure to send his well wishes along — in his own special way.

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman attend the "Song Sung Blue" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were on hand to support Kate Hudson at the "Song Sung Blue" NY premiere

Oliver took to his Instagram page with a photo of Kate in her olive green Valentino gown, and wrote beside it: "I'll start by saying that I cry everyday with pride for my sis after seeing her performance in Song Sung Blue. It moved me beyond expectation. (Tearing up as I write this)."

However, in classic older brother (and classic Hudson sibling) fashion, he then pointed to Kate's breast in her dress, even circling it in his snap, adding to his caption: "But it's not fair to me as her older brother to have to see this kind of inappropriate nipple exposer of a dress. I would never show my body in a post out of respect for America and parts of Iceland." 

Oliver and Kate Hudson at a premiere event© Getty Images
While Oliver Hudson seemingly couldn't attend, he was still able to get a tearful tribute — and jokes — in for his sister

He even jokingly concluded the post with the hashtag "shackle the nipple," eliciting scores of crying laughing emojis in the comments from celebrity friends like Octavia Spencer and Candace Cameron Bure. 

Other fans agreed, leaving responses to his post like: "Howling!!! Such a supportive, protective brother. Btw: I loved your new holiday movie. So good," referring to A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix. Another also wrote: "The content we are here for Oliver." Watch the trailer for Kate's new film below...

WATCH: The trailer for "Song Sung Blue"

The Nashville star isn't the only Song Sung Blue fan, though, as the movie has earned early positive reviews (currently sporting a "certified fresh" 80% on Rotten Tomatoes), and Kate received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Claire Sardinia, her most notable dramatic role in years.

Oliver and Kate will frequently poke fun at each other on social media, but it's clear that they're extremely close, even hosting a podcast together called Sibling Revelry. In fact, the entire Hollywood family maintains a close bond, from matriarch Goldie down to the youngest of her eight grandchildren.

Kate Hudson being fitted in her Valentino dress for the "Song Sung Blue" NY premiere, shared on Instagram by Oliver Hudson with her breast outlined© Instagram
"But it's not fair to me as her older brother to have to see this kind of inappropriate nipple exposer of a dress," he joked

It's especially the holiday season that gets the entire family together at their home in Aspen, Colorado. "We're very traditional in the sense that we read The Night Before Christmas – 'Merry Christmas to all, to all a good night,' – and then we have someone who will dress up as Santa, running behind the trees and in the snow behind the lights, and the kids are losing their minds," Oliver exclusively told HELLO! of what Christmas looks like at their home.

Oliver Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend the Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles's Annual Wish Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza© Getty Images
The entire Hudson-Hawn-Russell family gets together for Christmas in Colorado

He further shared with us at the Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles Gala on December 5, where his mother was honored: "That's why we get together a lot, you know what I mean? All the cousins are best friends, and we're a tight family. There's no doubt about it."

