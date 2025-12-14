It was a celebratory night for the Hudson-Hawn-Russell clan in New York City on December 11, the premiere of Song Sung Blue, which stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

The night was especially memorable for Kate, 46, who had her mom Goldie Hawn and her "Pa" Kurt Russell in attendance to proudly cheer her on. While her brother Oliver Hudson, 49, couldn't attend, he was sure to send his well wishes along — in his own special way.

© Getty Images Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were on hand to support Kate Hudson at the "Song Sung Blue" NY premiere

Oliver took to his Instagram page with a photo of Kate in her olive green Valentino gown, and wrote beside it: "I'll start by saying that I cry everyday with pride for my sis after seeing her performance in Song Sung Blue. It moved me beyond expectation. (Tearing up as I write this)."

However, in classic older brother (and classic Hudson sibling) fashion, he then pointed to Kate's breast in her dress, even circling it in his snap, adding to his caption: "But it's not fair to me as her older brother to have to see this kind of inappropriate nipple exposer of a dress. I would never show my body in a post out of respect for America and parts of Iceland."

© Getty Images While Oliver Hudson seemingly couldn't attend, he was still able to get a tearful tribute — and jokes — in for his sister

He even jokingly concluded the post with the hashtag "shackle the nipple," eliciting scores of crying laughing emojis in the comments from celebrity friends like Octavia Spencer and Candace Cameron Bure.

Other fans agreed, leaving responses to his post like: "Howling!!! Such a supportive, protective brother. Btw: I loved your new holiday movie. So good," referring to A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix. Another also wrote: "The content we are here for Oliver." Watch the trailer for Kate's new film below...

WATCH: The trailer for "Song Sung Blue"

The Nashville star isn't the only Song Sung Blue fan, though, as the movie has earned early positive reviews (currently sporting a "certified fresh" 80% on Rotten Tomatoes), and Kate received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Claire Sardinia, her most notable dramatic role in years.

Oliver and Kate will frequently poke fun at each other on social media, but it's clear that they're extremely close, even hosting a podcast together called Sibling Revelry. In fact, the entire Hollywood family maintains a close bond, from matriarch Goldie down to the youngest of her eight grandchildren.

© Instagram "But it's not fair to me as her older brother to have to see this kind of inappropriate nipple exposer of a dress," he joked

It's especially the holiday season that gets the entire family together at their home in Aspen, Colorado. "We're very traditional in the sense that we read The Night Before Christmas – 'Merry Christmas to all, to all a good night,' – and then we have someone who will dress up as Santa, running behind the trees and in the snow behind the lights, and the kids are losing their minds," Oliver exclusively told HELLO! of what Christmas looks like at their home.

© Getty Images The entire Hudson-Hawn-Russell family gets together for Christmas in Colorado

He further shared with us at the Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles Gala on December 5, where his mother was honored: "That's why we get together a lot, you know what I mean? All the cousins are best friends, and we're a tight family. There's no doubt about it."