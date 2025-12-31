Kate Hudson looks incredible as she embraces sultry 'no pants' trend

Kate Hudson is reigning supreme in the 'no-pants' trend, bringing the steadfast styling hack straight into 2026. The actress added a sultry twist to her sartorial agenda as she posed for the cover of Palm Springs Life Magazine.

The 46-year-old added a playful touch to streamlined tailoring, pairing an oversized white blazer with micro white knickers. The blazer featured a structured silhouette with sharp shoulders and was fastened with a single button, highlighting the star's sculpted abs. The look was completed with long white socks and a pair of feather-adorned, pointed-toe heels.

Kate's luscious blonde locks were styled into natural waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a natural complexion with a bold red lip.

As a fashion writer, I've been mointoring the daring silhouette, and it's nothing new, having peppered the sartorial sphere since the Autumn/Winter 2023 shows. Miu Miu sent beaded silk panties down the runway, while the 2025 Met Gala showcased a wave of pantless looks—from Hailey Bieber in a tailored Saint Laurent blazer to Sabrina Carpenter in a burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit-and-jacket combination, and Cynthia Erivo in a bold Givenchy set.

The blurring of outerwear and underwear was resurrected on the autumn/winter 2025 runway, with risque, hybrid pieces blending sensuality with contemporary dressing. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, Chanel exposed bras with tailored skirt suits. Over at Givenchy, Sarah Burton paired barely-there bras with sheer, mesh dresses.

This isn't the first time Kate has embraced the itty bitty micro trend. Following the Song Sung Blue Paris premiere in November, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs of her glam process.

© Instagram Kate Hudson posed ahead of the event

One photo captured Kate posing in front of a mirror. The star showed off her killer abs as she donned a black cone bra with a pair of sheer stockings. The lingerie was later layered with a pale pink number from Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Sophie Lopez, Kate stunned in a satin gown accented by a black built-in bra that peeked out beneath the bodice. The dress fell elegantly just below the ankle and featured panelled detailing on the front along with thick, structured straps.

The look nods to the bullet bras of the 1950s, which were propelled back into the fashion spotlight when Jean Paul Gaultier reimagined them for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Madonna later cemented the style’s iconic status during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

© Getty Images Kate stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana dress

Kate has been busy serving up a fashion marathon while promoting her new film, Song Sung Blue. The movie is based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in the 1980s. Kate stars as Claire Sardina alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Mike Sardina. The film is directed by Craig Brewer, an American filmmaker best known for Footloose, Hustle & Flow, and Black Snake Moan.

"Craig [Brewer, the director] wanted to start in the recording studio, that was really the first time Hugh and I connected which was really nice because it's very quiet, and you're quite vulnerable when you're in a recording studio," Kate told the audience during the London premiere, which included HELLO! "You make a lot of mistakes and so it was great to break the ice that way," she said.

"Craig gave me great freedom for my harmonies and pushed me as well at times, saying, 'You can lean into that more,' and it was a wonderful way to begin this whole process," she said.