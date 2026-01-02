Melania Trump commands attention in plunging embellished gown

Melania Trump added a glitterball-inspired twist to her sartorial agenda as she rang in the New Year alongside her husband, President Donald Trump. The couple attended Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s Eve celebration, with Melania opting for a striking spin on her typical tailoring.

The First Lady donned a silver sequinned gown by The New Arrivals (Ilkyaz Ozel). Called the Manu Sequin Maxi Dress, the design showcased a long, sculptural silhouette adorned with high-shine metallic sequins, a plunging neckline, and a cinched waist accentuated by a slim silver belt. The look exuded Old Hollywood glamour while maintaining sleek, modern tailoring.

Melania teamed the glittering dress with a pair of silver embellished Christian Louboutin heels. Her luscious toasted-almond hued locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the New Year's Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida

The dazzling dress is a striking departure from Melania's typical monochromatic wardrobe. For the event last year, the First Lady wore a minimalist black Versace gown that featured a column silhouette and a draped cowl neck. She accessorized with gold rings and black pumps.

When we conducted an interview with Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, he discussed the First Lady's sartorial agenda. "She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared.

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

© Getty Images Melania wore a silver sequinned dress

"After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony," he added. "I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!."

Melania appears to have embraced a more playful approach to fashion in recent months, and the shimmering look suggests that 2026 may be a more experimental style era for the First Lady.

© AFP via Getty Images Melania Trump wore a sheer lace blouse

For example, for the annual Congressional Ball on December 11, 2025, Melania opted for a sheer black blouse that featured delicate lace embroidery. The garment, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves, was styled with black tailored pants and layered with a luxe suede black blazer.

Melania's look represents a more conservative adaptation of the naked dressing trend, contrasting the much more revealing versions worn by the likes of Margot Robbie or Demi Moore.