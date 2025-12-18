Melania Trump's fashion-forward documentary lays bare her incredible wardrobe – see her best outfits

The documentary will also follow Melania's preparation process on the day of the swearing-in ceremony that took place in January 2025. The clip featured footage of the First Lady getting ready at Blair house in the morning.

For the occasion, Melania wore a navy silk wool coat and matching pencil skirt courtesy of Adam Lippes. The sophisticated ensemble was layered over an ivory silk crepe blouse, while the statement hat by Eric Javits featured a wide brim and was beautifully adorned with an elegant white ribbon around the band. The hand-crafted accessory was so large that it almost hindered the First Lady's entire face.

Melania's stylist spoke to us about her inauguration outfit. “For the message she tried to send... there is none," he shared.

"I’m aware that it’s trendy to analyse everything, but I wonder how many of your readers, when they get dressed, are thinking: ‘What is the message I will give to the world today?’ Certainly none of them [and] it is the same for Mrs Trump. Finding clothes for this type of lifestyle is already a lot of work; if I had to think each time about which coded message was behind every look, I would never be able to deliver my work on time. If the look is appropriate for the occasion and looks great, my job is done."

However, the French-American designer does believe that Melania's attire for the swearing-in ceremony was likely to set the tone for the next four years. "For me, it was very ‘Mrs Trump’. It was sharp, modern, easy to remember and easy to describe... this is what we tried to convey. As always, it was the result of a good conversation," he shared.

"I recently saw a couple of beautiful coats and tailored pieces [that were] very well made at Adam Lippes, and I suggested to Mrs Trump that he could do a fantastic job. And he certainly did. He was very happy and Mrs Trump was very happy too."