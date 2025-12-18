Melania Trump's fashion-forward documentary lays bare her incredible wardrobe – see her best outfits

On December 17, Melania Trump unveiled the trailer for her eponymous documentary, offering a preview that proved to be a sartorial feast for the eyes. The Amazon's Prime MGM Studios' film showcases the 20 days in the lead up to the 2025 Presidential inauguration, during which her husband Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States for the second time.
Documentary
Melania is set to hit theaters on January 30, and as a fashion writer, I’ve taken it upon myself to explore the standout outfits worn by the former first lady in the documentary.
Inaugural ball
FLOTUS can be seen wearing the white and black gown that her stylist Hervé Pierre designed for the inaugural ball. The strapless off-white silk crepe dress was layered with an asymmetrical black accent crafted from silk gazar. Melania added a silver floral diamond broach created by Harry Winston in 1955 to her choker.
In the clip, Hervé can be seen sketching the gown ahead of the special night. The designer spoke to us about the creation of the dress. "A few times, she [Melania] made this kind of zig-zag, up-in-the-air [gesture] to explain something sharp she had in mind. That was the beginning of something – it just needed to be translated on to paper," Hervé told HELLO!. "Even a person who doesn’t really know how to sketch can easily scribble a zig-zag with a pencil and give a very accurate description of the dress."
White House portrait
The trailer also featured a behind-the-scenes look of her official White House portrait shoot with Régine Mahaux in the Yellow Oval Room. Melania donned a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit that featured wide satin lapels. The sleek number was layered over a white shirt and styled with Ralph Lauren cummerbund. In the official portrait, Melania was captured leaning over the table, with her menswear-inspired look retraining a sultry, feminine silhouette.
Swearing-in ceremony
The documentary will also follow Melania's preparation process on the day of the swearing-in ceremony that took place in January 2025. The clip featured footage of the First Lady getting ready at Blair house in the morning.
For the occasion, Melania wore a navy silk wool coat and matching pencil skirt courtesy of Adam Lippes. The sophisticated ensemble was layered over an ivory silk crepe blouse, while the statement hat by Eric Javits featured a wide brim and was beautifully adorned with an elegant white ribbon around the band. The hand-crafted accessory was so large that it almost hindered the First Lady's entire face.
Melania's stylist spoke to us about her inauguration outfit. “For the message she tried to send... there is none," he shared.
"I’m aware that it’s trendy to analyse everything, but I wonder how many of your readers, when they get dressed, are thinking: ‘What is the message I will give to the world today?’ Certainly none of them [and] it is the same for Mrs Trump. Finding clothes for this type of lifestyle is already a lot of work; if I had to think each time about which coded message was behind every look, I would never be able to deliver my work on time. If the look is appropriate for the occasion and looks great, my job is done."
However, the French-American designer does believe that Melania's attire for the swearing-in ceremony was likely to set the tone for the next four years. "For me, it was very ‘Mrs Trump’. It was sharp, modern, easy to remember and easy to describe... this is what we tried to convey. As always, it was the result of a good conversation," he shared.
"I recently saw a couple of beautiful coats and tailored pieces [that were] very well made at Adam Lippes, and I suggested to Mrs Trump that he could do a fantastic job. And he certainly did. He was very happy and Mrs Trump was very happy too."
Melania's style set
When we conducted the interview with Hervé, he discussed the First Lady's sartorial agenda. "She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared.
"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."
"After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony," he added. "I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!."