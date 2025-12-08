Melania Trump turns heads in chic winter look for Santa Claus outing

Melania Trump enjoyed a trip to Quantico, Virginia, on Monday morning to spend time with children in need as part of the annual Marines' Toys for Tots Drive. She looked incredibly chic in an all-black outfit, featuring form-fitting leggings, a turtleneck, knee-high boots and gloves, and a white double-breasted coat over the top.

The 55-year-old arrived with Santa Claus at the event, and hundreds of young children listened as she recited a short Christmas story for them all.

© Getty Images Melania looked chic in a black and white ensemble

"You might be wondering why Santa asked me to bring him here today," she said. "Well, this wonderful adventure is filled with Christmas sparkle and lots of love. Santa's reindeer – Rudolph, Dasher, Comet, all of them – they're resting in the North Pole."

"They need to save all of their energy for their great flight around the world on Christmas Eve," she continued. "Santa told me they're snuggled beneath warm, fluffy blankets, sipping candy cane cocoa, feeling the joy and love that will soon be shared with amazing children everywhere."

See more of Melania's best looks below...

WATCH: Melania Trump's best looks

The First Lady completed her speech by sending well wishes to all who attended the charity event. "This Christmas season, you, your friends, and your families should wish for the ultimate gift: love. After all, love travels further than Santa's sleigh. Thank you, and Merry Christmas, and happy and healthy New Year."

The Marines Toys for Tots Program has been up and running since 1991, with the aim of spreading joy to children who are disadvantaged.

© Getty Images She shared her well-wishes for the children

"The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas," the program's website explained.

Melania has been making the rounds in the lead up to Christmas Day, and stopped by a children's hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday to read them a festive story. She read How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney by Mac Barnett for the patients and went on to wish them strength and "a lot of toys".

© AFP via Getty Images Melania has made several stylish appearances during the festive season

"I'm sure Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you a lot of toys, so I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," she said. "I wish you a lot of strength and love."

Melania added that her husband, Donald Trump, "is sending love and best wishes as well". The mother of one proceeded to mingle with the children in the crowd, before visiting others in the hematology and oncology wing.

© Getty Images Melania and Donald dressed up for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday

She brought the glitz and glamor to the 48th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night, sporting a simple yet chic black gown for the black-tie event. Melania added diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet to complete the look, along with black pumps.

Her brown-blonde hair was worn down in a gentle wave, and she opted for a glamorous makeup look with peach blush and a pink lip. Melania's husband wore a sharp tuxedo with a black bowtie.