Melania Trump takes on naked dressing trend in sultry sheer blouse

The naked dress trend has been peppering the fashion scene this season, from red carpets to dinner dates, and, as Melania Trump proved, even the Congressional Ball. Marked by crystal embellishments, sultry lace, and whisper-thin mesh, it appears even First Ladies can add a bold, sensual edge to their sartorial agendas.

Melania joined her husband, President Donald Trump, to host the annual Congressional Ball on December 11. The First Lady oozed chic in a sheer black blouse that featured delicate lace embroidery. The garment, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves, was styled with black tailored pants and layered with a luxe suede black blazer. Melania's look represents a more conservative adaptation of the trend, contrasting the much more revealing versions worn by the likes of Margot Robbie or Demi Moore.

The 55-year-old styled her carmel-toned locks into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. Meanwhile, Donald looked suave in a classic black tuxedo suit.

© AFP via Getty Images Melania Trump wore a sheer lace blouse

The White House annual ball celebrates the holiday season and honours the dedicated work carried out throughout the year. "Tonight, we're going to set aside all political differences," the President said at the event. "We're not going to criticize each other, we're going to love each other."

© AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, delivers remarks during the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House

Melania's style set

Melania's sheer number added a sultry twist to her typical tailored looks. During an interview with HELLO!, Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, discussed the First Lady's sartorial agenda. "She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared.

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

"After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony," he added. "I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!."

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania of Jordan and First Lady Melania Trump

Back in September, Melania opted for an ensemble that was typical of her polished style. The First Lady hosted a reception at the Lotte New York Palace, where she was joined by spouses of heads of state and government, including Queen Rania of Jordan.

For the occasion, Melania layered a white pantsuit by Dolce & Gabbana over a copper-hued blouse from Max Mara. The stylish blazer was cinched at the waist while the pants were cut elegantly just above the ankle. President Donald Trump's wife teamed her monochromatic look with a pair of nude-colored, pointed-toe heels.

Naked dress trend

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Margot Robbie's naked dress

Melania’s embrace of a daring ensemble comes on the heels of a year dominated by the naked dress trend. Memorable moments include Margot Robbie's bejewelled custom Armani Privé dress, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore's lace Gucci ensembles, and Lily Allen's Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'.

The trend's iconography is simple. From sheer mesh and metallic knits to chainmail, lace, and weightless organza, it boasts a range of whisper-thin fabrics.