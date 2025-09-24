Melania Trump is a scene-stealer in killer heels as she hosts UN reception

Melania Trump rocked a sleek, sophisticated ensemble for the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. The First Lady hosted a reception on Tuesday morning at the Lotte New York Palace, where she was joined by spouses of heads of state and government, including Queen Rania of Jordan. For the occasion, Melania layered a white pantsuit by Dolce & Gabbana over a copper-hued blouse from Max Mara. The stylish blazer was cinched at the waist while the pants were cut elegantly just above the ankle. President Donald Trump's wife teamed her monochromatic look with a pair of nude-colored, pointed-toe heels.

The refined ensemble was notably more understated than her bold look during her first public address at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in 2018. At the time, Melania wore a Millennial Pink Delpozo dress featuring statement sleeves, paired with hot pink Manolo Blahnik stilettos. That same year, the former model attended President Trump’s second State of the Union address in an ivory Dior pantsuit complete with a matching blouse.

During an interview with HELLO!, Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, discussed the First Lady's sartorial agenda. "She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared.

© Getty Images Melania wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

"After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony," he added. "I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!."

© Getty Images President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly

The First Lady has launched a new global coalition for children, titled Fostering the Future Together. Announced in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Melania’s initiative is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of children by promoting education, innovation, and technology.

Melania explained the mission is "to ensure that every child can flourish in the digital era:. She described the project as "wonderful," and stressed that "our nations benefit from advancements in technology – saving lives, expanding access to knowledge, connecting people, and of course, safety". "Great minds have turned marbles into microchips, paper airplanes into drones, and kites into satellites," she added. Melania explained that the "next generation will use tech to revolutionize how we live, travel, design, and connect".