Kim Kardashian just elevated the naked dress trend for 2026

Kim Kardashian just proved that when it comes to embellished fabrics, whisper-thin mesh, and sultry lace – the essential ingredients of flawless naked dressing – the trend is set to reign supreme in 2026.

The SKIMS founder rang in the New Year in a black metal mesh dress plucked from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's fall/winter 2024 collection. The sleeveless, backless garment featured silver embellishments along the bust line and hemline with a daring thigh-high slit. The crystal accent on the bodice was inspired by the late Robert Mapplethorpe's 1985 photograph Orchid.

Kim draped a black-fur shawl over the shimmery number as she attended a dinner party at Matsuhisa in Aspen. The reality television star styled her long raven locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Kim wore a naked dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's fall/winter 2024 collection

Kim's daring ensemble arrives after a year where the naked dress reigned supreme. Standout moments included Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'.

At its core, the trend is defined by its barely-there materials, sheer mesh, metallic knits, chainmail, lace, and airy organza all play a part in its ethereal appeal.

HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor, Tania Leslau, spoke to us about Kim's sartorial choice and the broader naked dress trend that we've seen peppering the style set in the last year. "According to Kim Kardashian, naked dressing is going absolutely nowhere in 2026," she shared. "The star's sheer halterneck piece perfectly leans into the divisive fad, famously championed by designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tom Ford (for Gucci, of course.)"

© Instagram Kim wore the shimmery number of New Year's Eve

She continued: "The look neatly embodies her default aesthetic and reflects her onscreen persona – party-ready glitz with a touch of cheeky femininity. Crafted by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, whose femme fatale-inspired designs have practically been trademarked by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim's diamanté-encrusted look gives naked dressing a fun kick of Y2K attitude."

As a fashion writer, I've been analyzing Kim's history with naked dressing and this isn't the first time she has embraced whisper-thin fabric and sultry edge. The star famously doubled down with two naked dresses in one night back in October last year.

© Will/Mark/GoffPhotos.com Kim changed into a second naked dress

Following the London premiere of her Hulu TV series All's Fair, Kim slipped into a sheer corseted mini dress for the official afterparty. The ensemble combined a structured boned bustier with a champagne-toned satin mini skirt, finished with lace-up gold stilettos and delicate mesh gloves in a matching hue.

The 45-year-old served up a fashion marathon as she changed outfits before she headed to a private party hosted by her friend, Mert Alas. Kim took the naked dress trend up a notch in a sheer corset dress that boasted striking black cut-out cups crafted from braided hair. The bra detailing was layered over a beige boned bodice embellished with silver beading and crystals.