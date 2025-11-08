Kim Kardashian takes the 'naked dress' trend to the extreme in see-through lace look

Kim Kardashian took the 'naked dress' trend to the next level on Friday when she posed for some jaw-dropping photos wearing a completely sheer lace dress. The 45-year-old looked gorgeous as she posed by the sea, wearing the black, strapless, floor-length frock that looked almost ethereal against the picturesque backdrop. Kim's famous curves were on full display, with the look highlighting her tiny waist and derrière as she shared several photos showing off all angles of her body. The TV star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, and her long, raven locks were left down and blew gently in the wind as she posed by the water with the coastline behind her.

Kim gave no explanation for the impromptu photoshoot and simply captioned the carousel of snaps with a gray heart emoji, but her followers had plenty to say. "A painting, beauté," one commented. A second said: "Wow, so beautiful." A third added: "You and a camera are unstoppable." A fourth gushed: "You ARE A GORGEOUS WOMAN!"

Kim's stunning photos come after she poked fun at the criticism of her new Hulu show, legal drama All's Fair, which debuted on November 4 to less-than-stellar reviews. Kim, who stars as Allura Grant, took to Instagram and shared several negative comments circulating on social media that had been reshared with a positive spin. One fan responded to a post on X that included a Rotten Tomatoes screenshot showing the show debuted at 0%. "Immediately pressed play," the fan said.

Another post alongside a promotional photo of the cast, which includes Naomi Watts and Glenn Close, read: "Some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed and need 14 seasons." Taking it in her stride, Kim captioned her post: "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus."

Regardless of the critics' opinion, director Anthony Hemingway defended the series and is paying the negative reviews no mind. Anthony argued: "You're not going to please everybody. You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it. It's just about: 'Can you connect to it or relate to it, and see yourself?' It may be out of your league, it may not be anything you can connect to, and I think that goes for anything that gets presented on screen," per The Hollywood Reporter.

© Disney Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in All's Fair

When it came to some critics referring to the series as unrealistic, the director emphasized that the show is a "comedy," and should be digested as such. He explained: "There's a lot of wish fulfillment in this show that was by design, and it's coming at a time where people want an escape and to fantasize. There are elements of this show that effectively do that, where it's not taking itself so serious. It wouldn't be a comedy if it was trying to be that."