Kim Kardashian surprises in backless 'naked' dress - hours after being forced to clarify lawyer status
The All's Fair star updated fans on whether or not she had passed the bar exam before attending her mother Kris Jenners star-studded 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight as she arrived at her mother Kris Jennerâs 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills, wearing a stunning lavender crystal-embellished gown that shimmered under the lights© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
Lucy Norris
Lucy NorrisWriter
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian stole the show at her mother Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in Beverly Hills as she arrived in a backless purple ensemble made from sparkling gemstones on November 8. The 45-year-old entrepreneur and reality star turned heads in her sheer two-piece gown and joined her famous sisters, Kylie Jenner, 28, and Kendall Jenner, 30, for the lavish celebrations. The star-studded bash was held at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's mega mansion in Beverly Hills and was attended by the likes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The All's Fair star wowed in her party ensemble that featured a halter neck and hundreds of diamanté details. The two-piece gown was backless and fastened together with a silver criss-cross strap covered in more diamonds. The skirt featured a V-shaped waistband and fell around her ankles in a pool of purple diamonds and sheer material. The mother of four, who shares North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West, slicked her hair back from her face and styled it into an intricate series of buns on the back of her head. 

She chose bold makeup for the evening and highlighted her cheekbones with an iridescent purple powder to make her outfit. Kris arrived wearing a stunning red gown that was made up of a series of lacy ruffles. The dress was strapless, and the Kardashian matriarch accessorised with a pair of black gloves that cut off above the elbow. She wore drop diamond earrings and was joined by her partner, talent manager Corey Gamble, 44. Elsewhere, Kris' eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, 46, showed up to the party with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 49. 

Kim's ongoing legal battle 

Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight as she arrived at her mother Kris Jennerâs 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills, wearing a stunning lavender crystal-embellished gown that shimmered under the lights.© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian arrived at her mother Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills, wearing a stunning lavender crystal-embellished gown

The Skims founder's outing came as she offered fans an update on her journey to become a lawyer. Kim has been pursuing a law career since 2019 and announced her studies' status on her Instagram Story. Posting a message against a stone gray background, she revealed that she had not passed the bar exam. 

KIM KARDASHIAN in All's Fair© Disney
Kim plays a divorce lawyer in All's Fair

Kim explained in her post: "Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination. Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far." She added: "Falling short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's Go!!!!"

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in All's Fair© Disney
The Ryan Murphy show has received negative reviews following its debut

The reality star recently took her acting career to the next level as she joined the cast of Glee creator Ryan Murphy's legal drama series All's Fair. Playing divorce lawyer Allura Grant, Kim starred in the Hulu show alongside acting legends Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash. Despite a stellar cast, the show's debut received worrisome reviews from critics and a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 

