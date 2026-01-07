Amanda Holden narrowly avoids mishap in knee-high boots and mini skirt

Amanda Holden loves to check in with her Instagram followers and share details of her fabulous outfits, and the look she donned on Tuesday morning was a shining example of her expert style.

The mother-of-two shared a video of herself sporting a rich mocha brown ensemble, consisting of a mini skirt by high street favourite Karen Millen, a fur-trimmed knitted jumper by Hunt and Hall, and knee-high boots from royally-loved label Holland Cooper.

As Amanda was filmed crossing her legs before she sat on a chair, she joked that she "didn't want to do a 'Basic Instinct' there!" She penned a light-hearted caption to go with the video, quipping: "Morning. Wearing jumper from @huntandhall, skirt @karen_mille, boots @hollandcooperclothing #underwear models own."

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Amanda chuckled as she remembered Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct

This playful pun refers to the moment that Hollywood actress Sharon Stone took part in a provocative leg-crossing scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct. Her character, Catherine Tramell, famously wears a tight white mini-dress and uncrosses her legs in a risque moment. Amanda kept her rendition strictly PG!

Who is Amanda Holden's stylist?

Her latest outfit was put together by her longtime stylist Karl Willett. "She's a dream client and a friend," he exclusively told us. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experimenting and pushing the boundaries."

© Tom Dymond/Netflix Stylist Karl Willett dreams up Amanda's outfits

Describing Amanda's style, he added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh and elegant - she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."

Amanda's style confessions

Amanda, who has been married to husband Chris Hughes for 17 years, has always enjoyed putting outfits together, and fashion is often at the forefront of her mind. "While I've still got the figure, I do love a bodycon dress, a good, well-made pair of jeans with a T-shirt, and a blazer and a nice heel," she previously told the MailOnline.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amanda adores fashion

"I enjoy wearing clothes that show off my figure. I dress for myself and wear what makes me feel good," she added. "I find it quite weird that people didn't start asking me where I got my clothes from until my 40s or 50s - which I'm really enjoying," she mused.