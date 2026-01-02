Amanda Holden just copied Victoria Beckham's plunging guest dress from Holly Ramsay's wedding

Amanda Holden shared a delightful photograph of her family on New Year's Day, showing herself, her husband Chris Hughes and her lovely daughters, Lexie, 19, and 13-year-old Hollie, posing in front of an elaborate decorated Christmas tree.

Amanda, whose new, eagerly awaited show with Alan Carr - Alan & Amanda's Greek Job - drops on ITV at 9.30 on Friday 2 January, chose a beautiful satin, full-length dress by Victoria Beckham for the festivities, and the plunging style looked stunning on the popular broadcaster.

Amanda wore this stunning dress by Victoria Beckham The sumptuous creation from Victoria's namesake brand skimmed her frame and was cut with a bold 'V' neckline. The body-conscious design hugged her hips and featured Grecian-style ruching at the waist, as well as a lightly flared, almost fishtail skirt, giving the illusion of an enchanting mermaid tail. The design currently retails for £1,290 and is part of Victoria's latest collection.

© @noholdenback The TV star, who has a new show with Alan Carr, accessorised her look with a gold bracelet As a Fashion Editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years, I think it's a wonderful item to wear for a special occasion like a New Year's Eve soiree, as it's suitably formal in tone, colour, and cut, and packs a statement stance. Amanda styled the jewel-toned design with a simple gold bracelet and let her famous honey-toned locks tumble over her shoulders.



Victoria's wedding guest dress

© BACKGRID Victoria wore the same dress to Holly Ramsay's wedding This particular dress has been in the news recently, as just under a week ago, David Beckham's wife Victoria, wore the same number to the wedding of Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty. Victoria was widely considered the best-dressed guest at the nuptials, which took place on Saturday, 27 December at Bath Abbey. VB teamed her show-stopping dress with a magnificent selection of jewellery, including a diamond bracelet, a gold crucifix necklace, and an amber-toned clutch bag.



© BACKGRID The Beckham family pulled out all the stops with their wedding guest attire The sun shone brightly as the couple's star-studded guests made their way to the ceremony, including the Beckham family, who are close family friends of the Ramsays.



How to style a jewel-toned dress like Victoria and Amanda's

A dress like this needs very little accessories It's easy to see why both Amanda and Victoria have opted for this type of dress for Yuletide festivities; it's a simple design, but the glamorous cut makes such a statement. When wearing a dress like this, it's imperative to let the design take centre stage and make your gown the focal point of your outfit. "Opt for understated black or gold shoes and simple jewels to let your metallic outfit have its moment in the spotlight," stylist Matilda Stanley tells HELLO!.

Amanda's love for Victoria Beckham's fashion brand