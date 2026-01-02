Amanda Holden just copied Victoria Beckham's plunging guest dress from Holly Ramsay's wedding

The star of Alan & Amanda's Greek Job posed on Instagram wearing the incredible teal gown designed by the former Spice Girl

amanda holden photo wearing black tulle dress bgt© Instagram

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Amanda Holden shared a delightful photograph of her family on New Year's Day, showing herself, her husband Chris Hughes and her lovely daughters, Lexie, 19, and 13-year-old Hollie, posing in front of an elaborate decorated Christmas tree.

Amanda, whose new, eagerly awaited show with Alan Carr - Alan & Amanda's Greek Job - drops on ITV at 9.30 on Friday 2 January, chose a beautiful satin, full-length dress by Victoria Beckham for the festivities, and the plunging style looked stunning on the popular broadcaster.

View post on Instagram
 
Victoria's dress is known as the 'Gathered satin gown' and costs £1,290

Amanda wore this stunning dress by Victoria Beckham

The sumptuous creation from Victoria's namesake brand skimmed her frame and was cut with a bold 'V' neckline. The body-conscious design hugged her hips and featured Grecian-style ruching at the waist, as well as a lightly flared, almost fishtail skirt, giving the illusion of an enchanting mermaid tail. The design currently retails for £1,290 and is part of Victoria's latest collection.

Amanda Holden with Alan Carr© @noholdenback

The TV star, who has a new show with Alan Carr, accessorised her look with a gold bracelet

As a Fashion Editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years, I think it's a wonderful item to wear for a special occasion like a New Year's Eve soiree, as it's suitably formal in tone, colour, and cut, and packs a statement stance. Amanda styled the jewel-toned design with a simple gold bracelet and let her famous honey-toned locks tumble over her shoulders.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Beckhams spotted leaving Holly Ramsay’s wedding celebrations

Victoria's wedding guest dress

Victoria Beckham arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

Victoria wore the same dress to Holly Ramsay's wedding

This particular dress has been in the news recently, as just under a week ago, David Beckham's wife Victoria, wore the same number to the wedding of Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty. Victoria was widely considered the best-dressed guest at the nuptials, which took place on Saturday, 27 December at Bath Abbey. VB teamed her show-stopping dress with a magnificent selection of jewellery, including a diamond bracelet, a gold crucifix necklace, and an amber-toned clutch bag.

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham are pictured arriving for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

The Beckham family pulled out all the stops with their wedding guest attire

The sun shone brightly as the couple's star-studded guests made their way to the ceremony, including the Beckham family, who are close family friends of the Ramsays.

How to style a jewel-toned dress like Victoria and Amanda's

VB took to Instagram to share her look with adoring followers

A dress like this needs very little accessories

It's easy to see why both Amanda and Victoria have opted for this type of dress for Yuletide festivities; it's a simple design, but the glamorous cut makes such a statement. When wearing a dress like this, it's imperative to let the design take centre stage and make your gown the focal point of your outfit. "Opt for understated black or gold shoes and simple jewels to let your metallic outfit have its moment in the spotlight," stylist Matilda Stanley tells HELLO!.

Amanda's love for Victoria Beckham's fashion brand

Amanda Holden poses with Alan Carr at Royal Ascot. She is wearing an £850 dress from Victoria Beckham's collection© Instagram

Amanda wearing a Victoria Beckham dress to Ascot in 2023

It's taken time, but the transformation of Victoria's eponymous fashion brand from a celebrity-backed passion project to a luxury fashion label is now complete. Amanda has been there from the start, following the label for many years and has worn Victoria Beckham's designs for a plethora of public appearances, including her role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. In 2017, the TV presenter told Fabulous: "She is my favourite designer. I've treated myself to a few pieces from her couture collections in the past, and I always feel amazing in them."

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More