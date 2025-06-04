Amanda Holden displays tanned legs in 2025 heatwave-friendly mini skirt

Amanda Holden proved she is ready for the warmer weather as she stepped out of Global Studios after recording her Heart Radio breakfast show on Monday.

The radio broadcaster and Britain's Got Talent judge, 54, headed out in a stone-hued tweed mini skirt with faux pockets adorning each hip.

© Getty It was styled with a matching crew-neck waistcoat with buttons down the front – a must-have fashion item for the summer months. Accessorising her look, Amanda - who shares daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 12, with her husband Chris Hughes – committed to a holiday-ready look with multiple metallic pieces.

© Getty Her strappy gold heels matched her simple chain necklace effortlessly while her quilted bag was a fun, youthful addition. She added a touch of Hollywood glamour with her oversized shades as she beamed brightly, her honey-toned tresses blowing in the wind.

© Getty Amanda's daytime wardrobe The look was a far cry from the leather ensemble she rocked in May. The star was a vision in aubergine as she rocked a leather midi dress with a collared neckline, leg-split skirt, and belted waist. Amanda once again upped the ante with a pair of stilettos and added a studded clutch for an edge.

© Getty Red carpet ready Amanda has long been a fan of a mini dress, with her early career appearance at the 2001 Royal Television Society Awards proving just that. However, the TV star gave the wardrobe staple a red carpet twist earlier this season while attending the Britain's Got Talent semi-final photocall at the Eventim Apollo. The daring cut-out number featured a halterneck and was covered in jewels, which tied in with her dazzling heels and layered silver bracelets. Her complementary makeup look featured a glossy pink lip, sunkissed complexion and fluttery false lashes while her hair was swept up in a slick half-updo.

© Instagram 'Daring' looks In 2022, Amanda spoke out about what some called risque fashion choices, asserting a woman's right to sport playful looks at any age. "Fashion is about taking risks. I encourage everyone to have a little fun and be a little daring," she said. "I'd be bored playing it safe."

© Instagram Among Amanda's most adventurous looks are the gold sequin Endless dress with a neckline cut down to the navel that she wore during a trip to the UAE in April. She also looked next-level fabulous in a dramatic flower-adorned mini dress at the fifth live show of BGT 2025.

