Amanda Holden just wore a Skims dress to her birthday party - and it has the sassiest split
Amanda Holden, arrives for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the London Palladium, Soho, in London. © PA Images via Getty Images,Getty

The Heart Radio presenter wows in a new leopard print dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Amanda Holden looked incredible at the weekend, wearing a stunning dress by Kim Kardashian's brand, Skims.

The mother-of-two wowed during her birthday celebrations, which were held at the ultra-swish Maine Mayfair, in London. Sharing a plethora of fancy images and videos from the glamorous night on her Instagram feed, the blonde beauty penned: "Wearing @skims @fope1929 belated bday celebrations @themainemayfair celebrating with the best girlies."

View post on Instagram
 

Amanda teamed her dress with a golden tan and towering, strappy black high heels and a leopard print bag from Dolce & Gabbana, known as the 'Kim Sicily Bag,' named after the reality star. We are so in love with this look!

The Skims dress is part of the brand's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The dress in question can be picked up at Selfridges and costs £494. Known as the 'Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS leopard-print stretch-silk maxi slip dress' it's a flirty number that is ideal for a special occasion.

Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS leopard-print stretch-silk maxi slip dress© Selfridges
Amanda wore the Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS leopard-print maxi dress

Made from silk, it boasts adjustable straps, a sassy print, a thigh-high split at the front, and is shaped in an uber-flattering maxi length. Amanda had her blonde locks coiffed into a Farrah Fawcett-style blowdry and her makeup looked as immaculate as ever.

Leopard is widely considered a classic print these days, rather like the check or humble polka dot. Amanda has nailed how to wear leopard print head-to-toe in this getup; as long as it flatters your shape and you keep your accessories and outerwear to a bare minimum, you're good to go. 

Amanda Holden stands with her hand on her hip in front of her grand piano in her hallway at home© Instagram
Fashion is Amanda's forte

Wearing decadent accessories and jewels could make you look a little Cruella de Vil, so keeping it simple like the TV star, is perfect to let the print do all the talking.

V by Very Printed Georgette Maxi Dress - Leopard Print© Very
This dress from V by Very is a great alternative

If the Skims dress is a little bit out of your price range, or you want something similar but with more fabric on other areas like the arms, this fabulous number from V by Very is ideal. The 'Printed Georgette Maxi Dress' costs just £20 in the brand's mid-season sale. It's selling fast, but there are a fair few sizes available online. Add to your basket immediately. It has floaty sleeves that skim your frame and an ultra-flattering, V-neckline.

