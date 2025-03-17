Amanda Holden just wore a Skims dress to her birthday party - and it has the sassiest split

Amanda Holden looked incredible at the weekend, wearing a stunning dress by Kim Kardashian's brand, Skims.

The mother-of-two wowed during her birthday celebrations, which were held at the ultra-swish Maine Mayfair, in London. Sharing a plethora of fancy images and videos from the glamorous night on her Instagram feed, the blonde beauty penned: "Wearing @skims @fope1929 belated bday celebrations @themainemayfair celebrating with the best girlies."

Amanda teamed her dress with a golden tan and towering, strappy black high heels and a leopard print bag from Dolce & Gabbana, known as the 'Kim Sicily Bag,' named after the reality star. We are so in love with this look!

The Skims dress is part of the brand's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The dress in question can be picked up at Selfridges and costs £494. Known as the 'Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS leopard-print stretch-silk maxi slip dress' it's a flirty number that is ideal for a special occasion.

© Selfridges Amanda wore the Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS leopard-print maxi dress

Made from silk, it boasts adjustable straps, a sassy print, a thigh-high split at the front, and is shaped in an uber-flattering maxi length. Amanda had her blonde locks coiffed into a Farrah Fawcett-style blowdry and her makeup looked as immaculate as ever.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amanda Holden looks like Barbie on BGT

Leopard is widely considered a classic print these days, rather like the check or humble polka dot. Amanda has nailed how to wear leopard print head-to-toe in this getup; as long as it flatters your shape and you keep your accessories and outerwear to a bare minimum, you're good to go.

© Instagram Fashion is Amanda's forte

Wearing decadent accessories and jewels could make you look a little Cruella de Vil, so keeping it simple like the TV star, is perfect to let the print do all the talking.

© Very This dress from V by Very is a great alternative

If the Skims dress is a little bit out of your price range, or you want something similar but with more fabric on other areas like the arms, this fabulous number from V by Very is ideal. The 'Printed Georgette Maxi Dress' costs just £20 in the brand's mid-season sale. It's selling fast, but there are a fair few sizes available online. Add to your basket immediately. It has floaty sleeves that skim your frame and an ultra-flattering, V-neckline.