Pamela Anderson leads the best dressed at the 2026 WWD Style Awards

Hollywood’s most stylish stars turned the red carpet into a masterclass in modern glamour as they gathered for the 2026 WWD Style Awards, celebrating the industry’s most influential figures in fashion and beauty. Held at the Regent Santa Monica Beach, the annual event brought together an A-list crowd dressed to impress, with bold silhouettes, elegant tailoring and statement accessories taking center stage throughout the night.

Leading the fashion pack were icons including Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz and Cindy Crawford, all of whom delivered unforgettable looks that balanced timeless elegance with contemporary edge.

From sleek monochrome ensembles to eye-catching textures and dramatic cuts, the evening proved that personal style reigns supreme. Join us as we take a closer look at the best-dressed stars from the night and break down the standout fashion moments that had everyone talking.

© WireImage Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson led the best-dressed list with effortless authority, proving once again that timeless style never dates. The star embraced her signature minimalist glamour in a sleek, all-black ensemble, complete with a belted coat dress, gloves and oversized sunglasses. Her softly waved platinum hair and makeup-free glow added to the understated elegance, making her look one of the most talked-about of the night.

© WireImage Demi Moore Demi Moore delivered classic red-carpet drama in a sparkling halterneck black gown that skimmed her figure beautifully. The actress elevated the look with a dazzling diamond necklace and wore her glossy dark hair swept to one side, striking the perfect balance between Hollywood glamour and modern sophistication.

© Getty Images Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz opted for sharp tailoring, stepping out in a chic black suit layered over a strapless top. The actress added a bold red lip for contrast, keeping her accessories minimal while letting the clean lines of her outfit do the talking.

© WWD via Getty Images Emily Blunt Emily Blunt turned heads in a fashion-forward two-piece ensemble featuring a cropped, embellished jacket and high-waisted black trousers. Layered diamond necklaces and pointed heels completed the look, giving the actress a contemporary edge that stood out on the red carpet.

© Fairchild Archive via Getty Imag Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling brought sleek sophistication to the event in a one-shoulder black leather mini dress with sculptural draping. Wearing her hair in a glossy bob and accessorising with statement jewellery, the star’s look was equal parts bold and elegant.

© WireImage Paris Hilton Paris Hilton stayed true to her glamorous roots in a leopard-print mini dress layered over sheer black tights. Finished with towering heels and statement earrings, the socialite delivered a high-fashion moment that felt playful yet polished.

© WireImage Cindy Crawford Cindy Crawford exuded effortless elegance in a rich burgundy one-shoulder gown. Carrying a gold clutch and wearing her brunette hair in soft waves, the supermodel proved that classic silhouettes remain eternally chic.